Trump has one event on his schedule Friday, a meeting at noon about the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Like the president’s other activities this week, the meeting is closed to the press.
Law firm representing Trump campaign in Pennsylvania pulls out of case
A law firm representing Trump in his attempt to challenge the election count in Pennsylvania has withdrawn from the case.
Porter Wright Morris & Arthur said in a court motion filed late Thursday that attorneys Ronald L. Hicks Jr. and Carolyn B. McGee would no longer be representing Trump’s campaign in the case.
“Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that Plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws,” the attorneys said in their motion.
The firm said Trump’s campaign was “in the process of retaining” other attorneys to represent it. Linda A. Kerns, a Philadelphia attorney who is representing Trump in a flurry of lawsuits in the state’s courts, will remain on the case.
Several law firms representing Trump in his efforts to undermine the result in battleground states have come under pressure to drop the president as a client.
Trump’s federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania seeks an emergency injunction preventing state authorities from certifying the state’s election results. It alleges that hundreds of thousands of votes cast in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are invalid because Trump’s campaign was unable to observe them being counted, which election officials deny.
Commonwealth Secretary Kathy Boockvar on Thursday asked the court to dismiss what she called Trump’s “desperate and unfounded attempt to interfere” with the election process.
“The voters of Pennsylvania have spoken,” attorneys for Boockvar said in a court filing.
China congratulates Biden, Harris on victory
SEOUL — Days after many other countries, China on Friday finally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris for their U.S. election win, ending whispers over Beijing’s reticence.
Beijing’s salutations came just over 24 hours after Biden’s team said he had held phone calls with the leaders of Australia, Japan and South Korea — U.S. allies that have watched with varying degrees of concern as Beijing has expanded its regional influence.
The early overtures to China’s neighbors reflected Biden’s campaign promise of staying tough on China but seeking a united front instead of the Trump administration’s more unilateral approach. China’s government has been cautiously optimistic about calmer relations with Washington under a Biden administration, although officials have no illusions of a major thaw.
Two senior Homeland Security officials forced out as White House firings widen
The White House has forced out two top Department of Homeland Security officials as part of a widening purge of anyone suspected of lacking complete loyalty to President Trump, three people familiar with the removals said Thursday.
Valerie Boyd, the top official for international affairs at DHS, was asked for her resignation, as was Bryan Ware, a senior policy aide at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The requests came from the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office, whose 30-year-old director, John McEntee, has recently intensified efforts to purge appointees who have failed to demonstrate sufficient fealty to the president.
Boyd, in a resignation letter obtained by The Washington Post, wrote to DHS acting secretary Chad Wolf that she hopes government officials will “act with honor” during the transition to a new presidency.
Biden finds support among some Republicans lawmakers
President-elect Joe Biden began seeing more support, if indirectly, from Republicans on Thursday as senior GOP lawmakers called for him to receive classified briefings even as the Trump administration continued to bar a formal transition.
Trump officials prolonged that blockade even though in private top campaign aides were candidly telling President Trump that his prospects of winning reelection were an uphill battle, according to people close to the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect private conversations. His campaign, meanwhile, was scrambling to form a coherent legal strategy.
The acknowledgments from Republicans came as Biden and his team continued to map out his transition, despite the lack of official certification from the General Services Administration that would unlock the resources and access to the federal government that Biden and his team will need to fully prepare for taking office on Jan. 20.