Trump, in an interview with the Washington Examiner published Friday, laid out a fanciful vision for how he believes he can still win the election through a series of recounts and court challenges even though there is no evidence to suggest that’s possible.

Trump has kept a low profile this week and hasn’t really been heard from other than tweeting — a stark contrast to his typical daily appearances in front of the camera through news conferences, speeches and rallies.

In the interview conducted on Thursday, Trump told the Examiner’s Byron York that he would still will Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia, the latter two through hand counts. It is improbable that a hand count would yield the thousands of votes Trump would need to overcome Biden’s leads in those states.

Trump also claimed erroneously that he would win back Michigan and Pennsylvania through challenging ballots through lawsuits. Biden has sizable leads over Trump in those states that would require the courts throwing out close to 150,000 votes in Michigan and nearly 55,000 in Pennsylvania.