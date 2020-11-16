Election results under attack: Here are the facts

Joe Biden has been elected the next president of the United States, with a wide lead in both the electoral college and in the popular vote. President Trump has refused to concede, uttering baseless allegations of election fraud that have been amplified by Republican allies and conservative media outlets. His campaign has gone to court in five states seeking to challenge the counting of certain ballots or the certification of the vote.

Here are the facts about prominent efforts to question the fairness and integrity of the election, as well as updates on litigation.

Security of voting systems

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised … The November 3 election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process before finalizing the result. ”

Joint statement of federal, state and local officials to counter election disinformation, Nov. 12

Claim: President Trump spread new claims on Nov. 12 that voting software is “used in states where tens of thousands of votes were stolen from us and given to Biden.” He said in repeated tweets that Dominion Voting Systems are “horrible, inaccurate and anything but secure,” all of which were flagged by Twitter as disputed. He retweeted a baseless report that the voting machine system had “deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide. ”

Fact: There is no evidence that any voting systems were compromised, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security. “The systems and processes used by election officials to tabulate votes and certify official results are protected by various safeguards that help ensure the accuracy of election results,” the agency notes on its rumor control website that refutes disinformation and misinformation about the accuracy of election results. “These safeguards include measures that help ensure tabulation systems function as intended, protect against malicious software, and enable the identification and correction of any irregularities. ”

Voting process in Ga.

“There was no wholesale fraudulent scheme or device in any of these states where the votes were close that could potentially change the results of the election. ”

Saxby Chambliss, a former Republican U.S. senator from Georgia, in an interview, Nov. 12

Claim: “The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.” With that statement on Nov. 9, Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia demanded the resignation of Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Fact: The two senators provided no evidence to support their claims. Both failed to get more than 50 percent of the vote and now face a runoff election in January to retain their seats and the Republicans’s Senate majority. Biden won Georgia by about 14,000 votes — the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has won there since 1992 — and a hand recount is underway.

In a statement, Raffensperger refused to resign. He said the process of reporting vote results had been orderly and legal, and that the office dispatched investigators to look into claims with specific allegations.

“Was there illegal voting? I am sure there was. And my office is investigating all of it. Does it rise to the numbers or margin necessary to change the outcome to where President Trump is given Georgia’s electoral votes? That is unlikely,” he wrote.

Chambliss, the former senator, said in an interview with The Post: “I am on the ground and I heard nothing about any kind of harvesting of ballots or fraudulent transactions. Sure, there are going to be isolated situations but not on a wholesale basis. ”

Ballots cast in Maricopa County

“There is no evidence, there are no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results will change. ”

Mark Brnovich, Arizona’s Republican attorney general, on Fox on Nov. 11

Claim: A lawsuit filed by the Arizona GOP, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee alleged that “up to thousands” of ballots had been mishandled in Maricopa County, the state’s largest, and would “prove determinative.” The suit contended that poll workers pressed or told voters to press a button on a tabulating machine to cast their ballots even after those tabulators flagged an apparent “overvote,” in which the machine believed a voter marked two candidates in the same race.

Fact: Biden won Arizona’s 11 electoral votes by about 10,000 votes. A judge dismissed the lawsuit on Nov. 13, after Trump campaign attorney Kory Langhofer acknowledged that only about 190 ballots had over votes in the presidential race on the count’s ballots.

Poll watchers in Detroit

“It would be an unprecedented exercise of judicial activism for this court to stop the certification process” that would “undermine faith in the Electoral System. ”

Michigan state court judge Timothy M. Kenny, in a ruling, Nov. 13

Claim: Two GOP poll watchers contended in a suit that some poll workers in heavily Democratic Detroit coached voters to cast ballots for Biden and that some Republican poll observers were not given an adequate opportunity to monitor the vote count, an allegation that Trump repeated in remarks on Nov. 5. They also contended that loads of ballots were improperly brought into the city’s convention center in the middle of the night and asked the court to delay certification of the election results.

Fact: Since Election Day, four lawsuits have been filed challenging the results in Michigan, three of which have focused almost exclusively on Wayne County, Michigan’s most populated county and home to the state’s largest city. Biden won the Democratic-dominated county by 37 points over Trump, or by a margin of nearly 323,000 votes.

Lawyers for Detroit and for the Michigan Democratic Party had argued in court papers that about 100 Republican poll challengers had in fact been let into the convention center, but that some were not allowed to return after leaving once the room filled up and exceeded its legal capacity.

“Every one of these attempts is a blatant effort to undermine the voices of a majority of Michigan voters,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said after the judge ruled. “No party or politician can steal this election. ”

In his ruling, Kenny wrote that one of the affidavits submitted by Republican challengers was “rife with speculation and sinister motives.” Another person who submitted an affidavit had posted on Facebook that Democrats had planned to commit fraud, Kenny noted, writing that “his predilection to believe fraud was occurring undermines his credibility as a witness. ”

Mail ballots in Pa.

The Trump campaign was “not contending that there has been fraud, that there is evidence of fraud or that the ballots in question were not filled out by the elector in whose name the ballot was issued. ”

Pennsylvania state court Judge James C. Crumlish, in an order rejecting five Trump challenges in Philadelphia, Nov. 13

Claim: Trump’s campaign lawyers had asked the courts to toss out almost 9,000 mail ballots in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties because voters had not written requested information such as their addresses or the date on the envelopes containing their ballots.

Fact: In Pennsylvania, the president’s campaign lost six separate efforts to block the counting of those ballots. Biden became president-elect when he was declared the winner of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes on Nov. 7. He leads Trump in the state by more than 65,000 votes. The Trump campaign has appealed Crumlish’s rulings to the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.

Postal Service ballot handling

“[The] Erie, Pa #Postal Service whistleblower completely RECANTED his allegations of a supervisor tampering with mail-in ballots after being questioned by investigators, according to IG. ”

Tweet from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Nov. 10

Claim: Pennsylvania postal worker Richard Hopkins alleged that two days after the election, he heard the Erie postmaster say to a supervisor that they had “messed up” by failing to backdate the postmark on ballots that arrived after Election Day.

Fact: Hopkins admitted to U.S. Postal Service investigators that his story was not true, and he signed an affidavit recanting the claim on Nov. 9, according to three officials who were briefed on the investigation. He later recanted his recantation, and Project Veritas — the organization that initially aired Hopkin’s claims — said he had been coerced by investigators into signing “a watered down statement drafted by them using their words.” But the recorded interview shows that federal agents repeatedly reminded Hopkins that his cooperation was voluntary and that Hopkins repeatedly expressed regret for signing an earlier affidavit attesting to the claims because it overstated what he witnessed. By then, the Trump campaign had cited Hopkins’s contentions in a lawsuit seeking to delay the certification of election results in Pennsylvania, part of a broad effort to overturn Biden’s win.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) also had cited Hopkins’s story of purported fraud in asking the Department of Justice to investigate. Attorney General William P. Barr subsequently authorized federal prosecutors to open probes in credible allegations of voting irregularities. The head of the Department of Justice’s Election Crimes Branch stepped down in protest, telling colleagues in an email that Barr’s directive violated a long-standing department policy intended to prevent political interference in election results.

Sixteen assistant U.S. attorneys wrote a letter to Barr saying his authorization “thrusts career prosecutors into partisan politics.” The signers, who all are assigned to monitor malfeasance in the 2020 election, wrote that they observed no evidence of the kind of fraud Barr addressed.

Drop boxes in Philadelphia

“It is lawful for people to act as agents on behalf of voters who cannot engage in the process of voting for themselves — due to illness, infirmity, etc. It is also lawful to drop mail in a mailbox on behalf of other people. ”

Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Jane Roh, Nov. 12

Claim: A video purports to show a woman putting at least three ballots into a ballot drop box on a Philadelphia street corner. Mike Roman, who is Trump’s campaign director of Election Day operations, circulated the video with a tweet that said “Literally STUFFING the ballot box in Philly! You are only allowed to deliver YOUR OWN ballot to a drop box!! Trying to STEAL THE ELECTION in broad daylight. ”

Fact: There is no evidence that any wrongdoing took place. In an email to The Washington Post’s Fact Checker column, Roh confirmed that her office had reviewed the video on Election Day.

“Nothing in that video is conclusive of wrongdoing,” she wrote, adding, “Social media accusations of election interference from the Trump campaign and the Philly GOP circulated since Tuesday, including posts about this video, were never reported to authorities — which arguably raises questions about the actual intent of these posts. ”

The Associated Press previously reported that the Trump campaign filmed people in the Philadelphia area depositing ballots. The campaign said it was an attempt to catch violations, while the state’s attorney general suggested it might be illegal intimidation.