Trump continued to refuse to accept defeat, tweeting in all caps shortly before midnight on Sunday, “I WON THE ELECTION.”

Twitter responded by a slapping a warning on the tweet, reading, “Official sources called this election differently,” with a link to multiple news accounts of Biden winning the presidency.

Trump’s late-night tweet followed tweets earlier Sunday that, for a brief moment, made it appear he had grudgingly acknowledged defeat, only to be followed by more defiance.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump said of Biden in a morning tweet. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

As with his other accusations, Trump did not provide any evidence, and Twitter quickly flagged the tweet, noting that his “claim of election fraud is disputed.”