Biden to address the country on the economy; Trump has no public events scheduled
Biden plans to forge ahead Monday with his transition to the presidency, delivering remarks from Delaware on the economic recovery, his latest in a series of speeches on key issues confronting the country.
According to his transition team, both Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), the vice president-elect, will receive a briefing on the economy, in Wilmington, in advance of a scheduled afternoon address.
Biden’s remarks will focus on “the economic recovery and building back better in the long term,” his team said.
Trump, meanwhile, has no public events on Monday. The only event advertised by the White House is a lunch with Vice President Pence.
Trump tweets, ‘I WON THE ELECTION.’ Twitter notes ‘official sources’ called it differently.
Trump continued to refuse to accept defeat, tweeting in all caps shortly before midnight on Sunday, “I WON THE ELECTION.”
Twitter responded by a slapping a warning on the tweet, reading, “Official sources called this election differently,” with a link to multiple news accounts of Biden winning the presidency.
Trump’s late-night tweet followed tweets earlier Sunday that, for a brief moment, made it appear he had grudgingly acknowledged defeat, only to be followed by more defiance.
“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump said of Biden in a morning tweet. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”
As with his other accusations, Trump did not provide any evidence, and Twitter quickly flagged the tweet, noting that his “claim of election fraud is disputed.”
Shortly afterward, Trump tweeted of Biden: “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”
Obama’s advice to Trump? ‘It’s time for you’ to concede to Biden.
Former president Barack Obama got straight to the point during his interview with “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday night: It is time for Trump to concede, he said.
“A president is a public servant. They are temporary occupants of the office, by design,” Obama told correspondent Scott Pelley. “And when your time is up, then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments.”
Analysis: Europe is ready for Biden to get started
Trump and his supporters don’t seem to think it’s over. Over the weekend, thousands marched in Washington protesting the election result. On Twitter, Trump vowed not to concede and repeated baseless and false claims of widespread voter fraud. On Sunday network shows, analysts puzzled over whether Trump’s defiance ought to be read as a corrosive threat to American democracy or one last farce in the waning twilight of his presidency.
But across the Atlantic, societies and governments seem eager to turn the page. A recent Morning Consult poll found that news of Biden’s victory almost immediately boosted the United States’ net favorability by more than 20 points in Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
Fact Checker: Giuliani’s fantasy parade of false voter-fraud claims
In interviews with sympathetic Fox News hosts, former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani has made several wild claims alleging that election fraud and malfeasance was responsible for Biden’s victory in the presidential election. His claims have been echoed in weekend tweets by Trump that accused a software company of somehow manipulating the vote in favor of Biden. These presidential tweets have been flagged by Twitter as misleading.
Moreover, this nonsense has already been debunked by Trump’s own government. In a statement issued Nov. 12, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an arm of the Department of Homeland Security, and partners such as the National Association of Secretaries of State declared: “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
Analysis: The ending of Trump’s presidency echoes the beginning — with a lie
The Trump administration is ending as it began: with a lie about crowd size.
On Saturday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted two overhead photos of President Trump supporters who had gathered for a pro-Trump march in Washington, writing: “AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support.”
With pandemic raging, Republicans say election results validate their approach
On coronavirus maps, her northeastern Wisconsin county was glowing bright red. Kristin Lyerly decided this was the moment to turn it politically blue.
The 50-year-old doctor had jumped into the race for State Assembly — her first campaign — because she was appalled by the GOP-dominated legislature’s opposition to efforts to beat back the virus.
As the Republican incumbent campaigned with handshakes and a bare face, Lyerly donned a mask and kept her distance from voters while promising she would follow the science, wherever it led.
Biden administration will seek to restore stability at Pentagon, analysts say
A Biden presidency is expected to strike a relatively steady course at the Pentagon, seeking to restore stability in military decision-making while reemphasizing alliances and pressing ahead with efforts to respond to China’s rise.
But the incoming administration is also likely to face challenges similar to those the Trump administration encountered, as new Defense Department leaders try to wind down counterinsurgency operations and make difficult trade-offs to shift toward Asia.