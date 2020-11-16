Former president Barack Obama laid out in a new interview with “60 Minutes” just how incredibly angry Michelle Obama was when he told her he wanted to seek the highest office in America. “The answer is no. I do not want you running for president. God, Barack, when is it going to be enough?” the former president quoted his wife’s reaction — which was followed by her storming out of the room — in his new book, “A Promised Land.”

When CBS’s Scott Pelley read the quote back to Barack Obama, the former president said he’d gotten it mostly right, though Michelle Obama’s tone had been “a little bit sharper.”

Barack Obama explained that his presidential run had come two years after his successful run for the Senate, and two years after his congressional run, which he’d lost. Michelle Obama was still working and their girls were young. “And I ask myself in the book — you know — ‘How much of this is just megalomania? How much of this is vanity? How much of this is me trying to prove something to myself?’”

Over time, he said, Michelle Obama came to the conclusion that she couldn’t stand in the way of his presidential ambitions. “And she did so grudgingly,” said Barack Obama. “And the fact that I ended up winning didn’t necessarily alleviate her frustrations because the toll it takes on families is real.”

Publicly, Michelle Obama presented herself as a wife whose support was unwavering, and she wrote in her own memoir, “Becoming” that that was because she had to. And she did so under constant scrutiny of her facial expressions (passionate or angry?), of that fist bump she shared with her husband.