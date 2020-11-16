Rep. Tim Walberg tests positive for coronavirus; Reps. Mark Pocan, Debbie Lesko quarantining
Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has begun tracing his contacts.
In a statement, Walberg said that his symptoms are mild and that he is “in good spirits.” He said it has been more than a week since he last attended a public event.
“As we enter the winter months, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines to combat this virus,” Walberg said, adding: “I will continue serving constituents of the 7th District and carrying out my responsibilities from home until I fully recover.”
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) released a statement saying he has been in quarantine since Nov. 10 after learning that his 91-year-old mother had tested positive. He learned of her diagnosis shortly after moving her to a new nursing home. He said he received a negative result after a Nov. 13 test and will get tested again at the end of the week.
“Fortunately, the nursing home staff contacted me immediately after learning of my mother’s positive result and I was able to quarantine without delay,” Pocan said in the statement. “Unfortunately, too many people in Wisconsin don’t get that information in a timely way due to the low number of contract tracers we have hired in Wisconsin.”
Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) also separately announced that she will quarantine for 14 days after coming “into contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.”
Lesko said she is not experiencing symptoms and plans to get tested on the fifth day from exposure.
Biden to deliver remarks on the economy after meeting with business, union leaders
Biden plans to forge ahead Monday with his transition to the presidency, delivering remarks from Delaware on the economic recovery, his latest in a series of speeches on key issues confronting the country, following a meeting with business and labor leaders.
According to his transition team, both Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), the vice president-elect, will receive a briefing on the economy, in Wilmington, in advance of a scheduled afternoon address.
Those slated to participate in the briefing include several prominent business leaders (Mary Barra, chief executive officer of General Motors; Satya Nadella, president and chief executive officer of Microsoft; Brian Cornell, chief executive officer and chairman of the board at Target; and Sonia Syngal, chief executive officer of Gap Inc.), as well as five labor leaders (Richard Trumka, president of AFL-CIO; Mary Kay Henry, president of Service Employees International Union; Rory Gamble, president of United Auto Workers; Marc Perrone, President of United Food and Commercial Workers; Lee Saunders, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.)
Biden’s remarks will focus on “the economic recovery and building back better in the long term,” his team said.
Trump, meanwhile, has no public events on Monday. The only event advertised by the White House is a lunch with Vice President Pence.
Georgia’s Sen. David Perdue declines invitation for Dec. 6 debate against Ossoff
Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) has declined an invitation to participate in a debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff scheduled for Dec. 6, according to the Atlanta Press Club, which is hosting the debate.
Perdue will be represented by an empty podium if he does not change his mind. Ossoff has confirmed he will participate.
In a statement, Perdue’s campaign manager Ben Fry said there have already been two debates in the election campaign.
“The runoff in Georgia is an extension of the November 3rd general election,” Fry said in a statement, adding: “We’re going to take our message about what’s at stake if Democrats have total control of Congress directly to the people.”
Ossoff’s campaign on Monday released a list of six runoff debates it said it has accepted.
“I offer the Senator any or all of these six debates, if he has the self-confidence to debate in public,” Ossoff said in a statement.
Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock has accepted an invitation for a separate debate scheduled for the same night. The Atlanta Press Club said it is still awaiting confirmation from the campaign of Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.).
The debates are scheduled ahead of Georgia’s pair of Jan. 5 runoffs, which will determine whether Republicans have a slim Senate majority or a 50-50 split.
Trump’s national security adviser acknowledges it ‘obviously’ looks like Biden won
Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser, acknowledged Monday that it “obviously” looks as though Biden has won the election, and he promised “a very professional transition” on the National Security Council.
Speaking at the Global Security Forum, O’Brien left open the possibility that Trump could still prevail if courts determine there was widespread fraud, but he struck a markedly different tone than the president and several of his staunchest allies.
“If there is a new administration, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies,” O’Brien said. “We may have policy disagreements, but, look, if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner — obviously, things look that way now — we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council. There’s no question about it."
During his remarks, O’Brien also called recent peace deals that Israel struck with Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates “a great legacy for [Trump] to have as he leaves office.”
O’Brien’s comments came on a morning when Trump continued to insist on Twitter that he had won the election.
Analysis: Here are some of the contenders to become Biden’s top environmental officials
Unwinding Trump’s rollbacks of anti-pollution rules is going to take a lot of work. And much of it is going to fall on whomever Biden chooses as his main deputies on environmental issues.
Just a week after victory and without a formal concession of defeat from Trump, the president-elect is forging ahead with building a Cabinet that will have to contend with multiple crises at once — including climate change.
Biden must balance many considerations. He has promised to assemble a diverse Cabinet — one that both racially reflects the country and satisfies the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party.
Trump seems to invite primary challenge for DeWine after the Ohio governor says Biden is president-elect
Trump on Monday seemed to invite Republicans to launch a primary challenge against Mike DeWine (R) a day after the Ohio governor said in a television appearance that he considers Biden to be the president-elect.
“Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio? Will be hotly contested!” Trump tweeted.
DeWine, among the first Republican governors to publicly acknowledge Biden’s victory, has said he plans to seek reelection in 2022. So far, no Ohio Republican has announced a primary challenge while several Democrats are actively exploring runs.
DeWine, a prodigious fundraiser, won in the swing state over Democrat Richard Cordray by nearly four percentage points in 2018.
During an appearance Sunday on CNN, DeWine said, “It’s clear that, certainly, based on what we know now, that Joe Biden is the president-elect.”
Trump’s tweet came shortly after Fox News aired a clip from the CNN interview.
Barack Obama describes Michelle Obama’s anger at his run
Former president Barack Obama laid out in a new interview with “60 Minutes” just how incredibly angry Michelle Obama was when he told her he wanted to seek the highest office in America. “The answer is no. I do not want you running for president. God, Barack, when is it going to be enough?” the former president quoted his wife’s reaction — which was followed by her storming out of the room — in his new book, “A Promised Land.”
When CBS’s Scott Pelley read the quote back to Barack Obama, the former president said he’d gotten it mostly right, though Michelle Obama’s tone had been “a little bit sharper.”
Barack Obama explained that his presidential run had come two years after his successful run for the Senate, and two years after his congressional run, which he’d lost. Michelle Obama was still working and their girls were young. “And I ask myself in the book — you know — ‘How much of this is just megalomania? How much of this is vanity? How much of this is me trying to prove something to myself?’”
Over time, he said, Michelle Obama came to the conclusion that she couldn’t stand in the way of his presidential ambitions. “And she did so grudgingly,” said Barack Obama. “And the fact that I ended up winning didn’t necessarily alleviate her frustrations because the toll it takes on families is real.”
Publicly, Michelle Obama presented herself as a wife whose support was unwavering, and she wrote in her own memoir, “Becoming” that that was because she had to. And she did so under constant scrutiny of her facial expressions (passionate or angry?), of that fist bump she shared with her husband.
Barack Obama didn’t realize the strain on his family until he was already in the job. “The fact that she put up with it and forgave me is — was an act of grace that I am grateful for and I’m not sure I deserve it.”
Biden says reason to feel ‘hopeful’ with latest vaccine announcement; Trump stresses it took place on his watch
Biden on Monday said there is more “reason to feel hopeful” after Moderna announced promising results about its experimental coronavirus vaccine, but he continued to caution that Americans should wear masks and practice other social distancing measures.
Trump responded by imploring historians to remember that the breakthrough occurred on his watch.
The biotechnology firm said that a preliminary analysis shows its experimental vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective at preventing illness, including severe cases. The National Institutes of Health is co-developing the vaccine candidate. The news came a week after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said their coronavirus vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective.
“Today’s news of a second vaccine is further reason to feel hopeful,” Biden said in a tweet. “What was true with the first vaccine remains true with the second: we are still months away. Until then, Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to get the virus under control.”
He added: “Once again, I congratulate the brilliant women and men who produced this breakthrough and have brought us one step closer to beating this virus. I am also thankful for the frontline workers who are still confronting the virus around the clock.”
Shortly afterward, Trump took to Twitter to hail the experimental vaccine that had been “just announced.”
“This time by Moderna, 95% effective,” Trump tweeted. “For those great ‘historians’, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!”
Trump tweets, ‘I WON THE ELECTION.’ Twitter notes ‘official sources’ called it differently.
Trump continued to refuse to accept defeat, tweeting in all caps shortly before midnight on Sunday, “I WON THE ELECTION.”
He repeated his baseless claim on Monday morning, tweeting, “I won the election," amid a spate of other tweets airing grievances about the process.
Twitter responded by a slapping a warning on the Sunday tweet, reading, “Official sources called this election differently,” with a link to multiple news accounts of Biden winning the presidency.
Trump’s late-night tweet followed tweets earlier Sunday that, for a brief moment, made it appear he had grudgingly acknowledged defeat, only to be followed by more defiance.
“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump said of Biden in a morning tweet. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”
As with his other accusations, Trump did not provide any evidence, and Twitter quickly flagged the tweet, noting that his “claim of election fraud is disputed.”
Shortly afterward, Trump tweeted of Biden: “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”
Analysis: Trump finally talks about election security — but only to spread conspiracy theories
For election security advocates, watching Trump’s unfounded claims about voting machines feels like bizarro world.
They have spent years trying to highlight legitimate concerns about hackable vulnerabilities in election technology only to be rebuffed by the White House. Trump, meanwhile, mostly ignored election security during four years in office — except for when he was outright undermining it by disputing the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 contest.
Now, he is finally talking about the topic, but it’s only to spread conspiracy theories, hijacking fears about election hacking to serve his own political ends.
Biden likely to remain tough on Chinese tech like Huawei, but with more help from allies
Trump set the United States on a new course with his years-long fight against Chinese technology, which he labeled a security threat and a tool for spreading Chinese influence. Biden will probably tweak that approach, but Beijing should not anticipate a significant softening, foreign affairs and technology experts say.
Biden is expected to maintain a hard line on most matters, including export restrictions to Huawei, although he will probably enlist more support from international allies and maintain more consistent policies than the ones Trump sometimes announced, and rescinded, via tweet, China watchers say.
Obama’s advice to Trump? ‘It’s time for you’ to concede to Biden.
Former president Barack Obama got straight to the point during his interview with “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday night: It is time for Trump to concede, he said.
“A president is a public servant. They are temporary occupants of the office, by design,” Obama told correspondent Scott Pelley. “And when your time is up, then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments.”
Analysis: Europe is ready for Biden to get started
Trump and his supporters don’t seem to think it’s over. Over the weekend, thousands marched in Washington protesting the election result. On Twitter, Trump vowed not to concede and repeated baseless and false claims of widespread voter fraud. On Sunday network shows, analysts puzzled over whether Trump’s defiance ought to be read as a corrosive threat to American democracy or one last farce in the waning twilight of his presidency.
But across the Atlantic, societies and governments seem eager to turn the page. A recent Morning Consult poll found that news of Biden’s victory almost immediately boosted the United States’ net favorability by more than 20 points in Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
Fact Checker: Giuliani’s fantasy parade of false voter-fraud claims
In interviews with sympathetic Fox News hosts, former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani has made several wild claims alleging that election fraud and malfeasance was responsible for Biden’s victory in the presidential election. His claims have been echoed in weekend tweets by Trump that accused a software company of somehow manipulating the vote in favor of Biden. These presidential tweets have been flagged by Twitter as misleading.
Moreover, this nonsense has already been debunked by Trump’s own government. In a statement issued Nov. 12, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an arm of the Department of Homeland Security, and partners such as the National Association of Secretaries of State declared: “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”