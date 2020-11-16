Trump continued to refuse to accept defeat, tweeting in all caps shortly before midnight on Sunday, “I WON THE ELECTION.”

He repeated his baseless claim on Monday morning, tweeting, “I won the election," amid a spate of other tweets airing grievances about the process.

Twitter responded by a slapping a warning on the Sunday tweet, reading, “Official sources called this election differently,” with a link to multiple news accounts of Biden winning the presidency.

Trump’s late-night tweet followed tweets earlier Sunday that, for a brief moment, made it appear he had grudgingly acknowledged defeat, only to be followed by more defiance.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump said of Biden in a morning tweet. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

As with his other accusations, Trump did not provide any evidence, and Twitter quickly flagged the tweet, noting that his “claim of election fraud is disputed.”