Analysis: CEOs embrace Biden as president-elect
Many top Republicans may not be ready to accept that Biden won the election. But top CEOs, whom the GOP once considered a base of support, are reaching out to work with the incoming administration.
That institutional embrace is helping Biden turn the page from an ugly campaign and its aftermath.
A handful lent their names and credibility to the administration-in-waiting Monday when they joined Biden and labor leaders to discuss economic recovery plans. The executives — the Gap’s Sonia Syngal, Mary Barra of General Motors, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and Target’s Brian Cornell — are hardly partisan: All four have either visited Trump’s White House, spoken with him by phone, or met with top officials in the past year.
By conferring with Biden, they also help the president-elect send the message he is making good on his campaign promise to govern as a uniter, rather than the socialist caricature the Trump team made him out to be.
What Perdue, Loeffler and Rove told top GOP donors about Trump and the Georgia runoffs
Republican leaders are increasingly alarmed about the party’s ability to stave off Democratic challengers in Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections — and they privately described Trump on a recent conference call as a political burden who despite his false claims of victory was the likely loser of the 2020 presidential election.
Those blunt assessments, which capture a Republican Party in turmoil as Trump refuses to concede to Biden, were made on a Nov. 10 call with donors hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee. It featured Georgia’s embattled GOP incumbents, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Karl Rove, a veteran strategist who is coordinating fundraising for the Jan. 5 runoffs.
Trump has another day scheduled without public appearances
The White House is advertising no events for Trump on Tuesday as he continues to keep a low public profile in the aftermath of an election he has refused to concede to Biden.
While making few public appearances, Trump has continued to air grievances about the election through Twitter. Late on Monday night, he tweeted a Breitbart story about Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, asserting that “this election is far from over.”
Vice President Pence, who has resumed a more regular schedule than Trump, is scheduled Tuesday to hold a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force.
Cindy McCain explains why she voted for Biden
Did Cindy McCain help Biden win Arizona in the 2020 presidential election? Probably. Did Trump’s obsession with John McCain play into his loss of the state? Probably.
When historians write about 2020 politics, Arizona will get a star turn — first, for the Fox News election-night call, a move that enraged Trump and devastated his supporters. But perhaps more significant was the role of McCain, the matriarch of Arizona Republicans, who endorsed Biden. It was the first time in her life she had voted for a Democrat, and she is finally opening up about why.
Biden to receive briefing from national security experts outside government
Biden is scheduled to receive a national security briefing Tuesday from experts outside government as Trump continues to hold up the normal transition process for a new president and falsely claims that he won the Nov. 3 election.
According to his transition team, Biden will receive the briefing in Wilmington, Del., where he lives, and will be joined by Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.).
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Biden noted that Harris still has access to classified intelligence briefings because she is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. But Biden himself is not able to get those briefings because Trump’s administration has yet to acknowledge that Biden won the election.
More broadly, however, Biden said that the lack of cooperation so far is not significantly affecting his ability to build a team and chart a path.
“I find this more embarrassing for the country than debilitating for my ability to get started,” he said.
Fact Checker: Trump’s day of living in an immaterial world on Twitter
Trump did not appear in public Monday. But the pixels of his Twitter feed continued to live in a world of alternative reality.
Here’s a quick guide to a day of false or misleading tweets about the reelection campaign that the president lost, most of which were flagged by Twitter.
Democrats bash Lindsey Graham over claims he pressured Georgia to discard ballots
Democrats on Monday rushed to condemn Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) after Georgia’s Republican secretary of state said the lawmaker had pressured him to find ways to throw out mail-in ballots that helped swing the state in Biden’s favor.
“This is insane and illegal,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said in a tweet responding to a Washington Post report on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s allegations.
Raffensperger said he was stunned Friday when the South Carolina senator called him and asked several questions about signature matching, including whether the state’s top election official could toss all of the mail-in ballots in counties with high rates of mismatched signatures. Graham, who serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, dismissed the suggestion that he had acted inappropriately.
Biden wants to curb the coronavirus but steers clear of shutdowns
Biden and his team Monday sent the clearest signal yet that he won’t put the country into another national shutdown, showing deep concern for a fragile economy amid a massive spike in coronavirus infections that is straining hospitals and plunging the nation into a more severe crisis.
The president-elect tiptoed around a question Monday about whether governors should be closing nonessential businesses in hard-hit places.
“Look, it depends on the state,” Biden said, when asked about restrictions. He then picked up his face mask and delivered an extended riff on the importance of wearing masks and noted that he has respect for governors of both parties who have issued mask mandates.