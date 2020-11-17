Biden is scheduled to receive a national security briefing Tuesday from experts outside government as Trump continues to hold up the normal transition process for a new president and falsely claims that he won the Nov. 3 election.

According to his transition team, Biden will receive the briefing in Wilmington, Del., where he lives, and will be joined by Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.).

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Biden noted that Harris still has access to classified intelligence briefings because she is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. But Biden himself is not able to get those briefings because Trump’s administration has yet to acknowledge that Biden won the election.

More broadly, however, Biden said that the lack of cooperation so far is not significantly affecting his ability to build a team and chart a path.