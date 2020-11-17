Maricopa County will canvass election results on time despite GOP pressure, official says
A Republican-led pressure campaign is mounting in Arizona’s largest county, where officials are being urged to recount every vote by hand before finalizing the election results. But the GOP-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors intends to move ahead to meet a Monday deadline, a board spokesman said.
“Right now, all the evidence points to a completely accurate and fair election,” Fields Moseley said. “That’s where the board is on this.”
As for a conservative congressman’s suggestion that the board chairman could subpoena the company behind voting software “for a full forensic audit by county IT staff,” Mosley told The Washington Post: “This is not a power I’ve ever seen the board or the chairman use in almost six years here.” He added that the board has “no evidence or inkling to do that” and that “we have a statistically significant audit of our machines that show they worked with 100 percent accuracy.”
The board of each county “canvasses” the results, or makes them official, and sends them on to the Arizona secretary of state, who certifies the outcome statewide. Arizona’s election manual says that county supervisors have “no authority to change vote totals or reject the election results,” and must canvass within 20 days of the election, barring some limited delays for missing precinct results.
But several Trump allies in Congress and the state Republican Party are pushing for a manual count of the more than 2 million ballots cast this year in Maricopa, even though the county’s customary hand audit found that machines processed votes perfectly. Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.), who called for the subpoena, was an early proponent of the rumor that Sharpies invalidated ballots, which election officials and the state’s Republican attorney general have all denied. More recently, Gosar has focused on baseless allegations that election software used in Maricopa County and around the country, from a company called Dominion Voting Systems, cannot be trusted and has given thousands of Trump votes to Biden.
Biden leads Trump statewide by about 10,500 votes. Two election-related lawsuits, one brought by the Arizona GOP, are still pending in Maricopa’s courts.
What curbed Moscow’s election interference? Experts have theories.
Russia did not mount any major hacking or disinformation operations to interfere in the U.S. presidential election this year, and the Kremlin’s hackers did not even attempt to target elections systems in the way they did in 2016, according to U.S. officials.
Officials and analysts said it’s too soon to know why, but they point to a variety of possible reasons. Those include cyber and other operations that helped keep the Russians at bay, harder targets at the state and local levels, and a political climate in which Americans were the largest purveyors of disinformation, dwarfing Moscow’s efforts to influence the campaign through social media and its propaganda channels.
Biden names senior White House staff, including Jen O’Malley Dillon
Biden announced the hiring of nine senior White House officials on Tuesday, a list that includes confidants who spearheaded his campaign.
Longtime aides Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti will step in as senior adviser and counselor to the president, respectively. Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, will be deputy chief of staff. And his campaign’s general counsel, Dana Remus, will be counsel to the president, acting as Biden’s top attorney in the White House.
Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.), one of Biden’s most prominent African American allies, will leave Capitol Hill to become senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.
Julie Chávez Rodríguez, a deputy campaign manager for Biden, will become director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She has worked for Vice President-elect Harris and is the granddaughter of labor activist César Chávez.
Annie Tomasini will become director of Oval Office operations. She has been Biden’s traveling chief of staff.
“I am proud to announce additional members of my senior team who will help us build back better than before. America faces great challenges, and they bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation,” Biden said in a statement.
Soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden has also hired staff. Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, a former ambassador to Uruguay, will be her chief of staff. Anthony Bernal, a top aide to Jill Biden during the campaign, will be her senior adviser in the White House.
The hires mark Joe Biden’s latest effort to staff his incoming team. Last week, he tapped longtime aide Ron Klain to be his White House chief of staff. Some of the newest round of people Biden is bringing into his administration also have deep ties to him.
Ricchetti was campaign chairman for Biden, and Donilon was chief strategist, playing a leading role in crafting many of Biden’s speeches.
O’Malley Dillon became Biden’s campaign manager earlier this year, stepping onboard as the team retooled after struggling in the early nominating contests. A veteran of Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection run, she managed former congressman Beto O’Rourke’s unsuccessful Democratic presidential bid in 2019.
Richmond was an early supporter of Biden and is said to be close to Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.). Clyburn’s support helped Biden win the South Carolina primary, a victory that eased his way to the nomination.
Georgia secretary of state stands by comments about Sen. Graham seeking invalidation of legally cast ballots
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Tuesday stood by his comments that Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) had suggested to him that he find a way to toss legally cast mail-in ballots in the state — a characterization that Graham has called “ridiculous.”
During an appearance on Fox News, Raffensperger reiterated comments he made to The Washington Post that Graham asked during a phone conversation Friday whether he had the power to invalidate all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of mismatches between signatures on ballots and envelopes.
“His question was really about if ballots could be matched back to the envelope,” Raffensperger said on Fox News. “I thought that he implied that he wanted us to audit the envelopes and then throw out ballots of counties who had the highest frequency error rate of signatures. And that means you’d be throwing out good ballots with bad ballots. That’s the philosophy that he had.”
In an earlier interview Tuesday on CBS, Raffensperger also stood his ground and said after consulting with a lawyer had decided not to “reengage” with Graham any more on the issue.
In an interview on Capitol Hill on Monday evening, Graham denied that he had suggested that Raffensperger toss legal ballots, calling that characterization “ridiculous.”
But he said he did seek out the secretary of state to understand the state’s signature-matching requirements. Graham said he contacted Raffensperger on his own and was not asked to do so by Trump.
“The main issue for me is: How do you protect the integrity of mail-in voting, and how does signature verification work?” he said.
Giuliani seeks to join Trump legal team for Pennsylvania election challenge
Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney and longtime adviser, applied Tuesday to represent the president’s campaign in its chaotic legal challenge of the election in Pennsylvania.
In a court filing, Giuliani asked the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania to allow him to join Trump’s legal team on the case, which seeks to block certification of the election results in the state.
Four attorneys representing Trump in the case have withdrawn since the campaign filed its lawsuit Nov. 9, and a fifth has applied to pull out of the case.
Giuliani was a federal prosecutor during the 1980s and won plaudits for securing convictions of major mob figures. According to Pacer, the public records service for the federal court system, he last entered an appearance in a federal case in 1992.
In a text message, Giuliani estimated that it had been “four or five years” since he tried a case in court.
Trump appointed Giuliani to oversee the legal effort to challenge his loss to Biden in several battleground states following defeats and setbacks in the courts. Like Trump, Giuliani has used social media to push baseless claims that the election was stolen from the president through widespread voter fraud in cities such as Philadelphia.
In Pennsylvania, Trump’s campaign alleges that its constitutional rights were violated because some Democratic-leaning counties allowed voters to fix errors on their mail ballots, while some Republican-leaning counties did not.
Trump’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania previously included several other counts based on allegations that Republican observers were not able to watch ballots being counted. But these were removed in a drastic overhaul of the lawsuit filed Sunday.
Giuliani is not qualified to practice law in Pennsylvania, but attorneys are permitted to petition courts in states where they are not qualified to ask them for special permission to try a case there.
Sen. Grassley says he’s quarantining after exposure to the coronavirus
Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), the second-oldest sitting U.S. senator, said Tuesday that he is quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus.
“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus," Grassley said in a statement. "I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”
Grassley’s office said the senator will continue working remotely from his home in Iowa. No details were provided on when or how Grassley was exposed to the virus.
The absence of the 87-year-old senator throws a scheduled Tuesday confirmation vote for controversial Federal Reserve nominee Judy Shelton into at least temporary limbo. It also means the likely end of Grassley’s 27-year streak of not missing a Senate floor vote.
Paul Kane contributed to this report.
Analysis: How the attack ads in Georgia’s Senate runoff races are shaping up
Whichever party wins both Georgia Senate runoff races will have done it because they successfully motivated more of their voters to come to the polls again in January. And that means doubling down on partisan attacks against the other side.
Both Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, are going for the jugular right now. Here are some trends about how they attack each other in these two runoff elections that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Analysis: Silicon Valley’s attempts to crack down on election misinformation will again be on trial in Washington
Get ready for another split-screen hearing about social media on Capitol Hill.
Lawmakers from both parties on the Senate Judiciary Committee are gearing up to deliver yet another public lashing of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. But prepare for the parties’ lines of questioning to be about as different as the Parler feed of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Biden’s tweets.
The Republican-led hearing is titled “Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election.” Conservatives on the panel are planning to “review the companies’ handling of the 2020 election,” according to a news release.
Trump campaign declines to say whether it will pay nearly $8 million fee for Wisconsin recount
A Trump campaign spokeswoman declined to say Tuesday whether the campaign would pony up the nearly $8 million required to obtain a statewide recount of the presidential results in Wisconsin.
“I certainly don’t have anything to announce on that front at this point,” spokeswoman Erin Perrine said during an appearance on Fox News.
The Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit a petition asking for a statewide recount, as well as the $7.9 million payment.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday announced the fee that would be required and said it must be paid up front.
Under Wisconsin law, the state will pay for a recount if one candidate wins by 0.25 percent or less. When the threshold of victory is under 1 percent, however, the losing candidate can request a recount — provided they agree to pay in advance.
Unofficial results show Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by about 20,500 votes, or 0.6 percent.
Trump has alleged that Wisconsin is among the states where he was cheated in the election, but his campaign has identified no specific irregularities. In the days following Election Day, Trump aides said they planned to demand a Wisconsin recount.
Analysis: CEOs embrace Biden as president-elect
Many top Republicans may not be ready to accept that Biden won the election. But top CEOs, whom the GOP once considered a base of support, are reaching out to work with the incoming administration.
That institutional embrace is helping Biden turn the page from an ugly campaign and its aftermath.
A handful lent their names and credibility to the administration-in-waiting Monday when they joined Biden and labor leaders to discuss economic recovery plans. The executives — the Gap’s Sonia Syngal, Mary Barra of General Motors, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Target’s Brian Cornell — are hardly partisan: All four have either visited Trump’s White House, spoken with him by phone or met with top officials in the past year.
By conferring with Biden, they also help the president-elect send the message he is making good on his campaign promise to govern as a uniter, rather than the socialist caricature the Trump team made him out to be.
What Perdue, Loeffler and Rove told top GOP donors about Trump and the Georgia runoffs
Republican leaders are increasingly alarmed about the party’s ability to stave off Democratic challengers in Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections — and they privately described Trump on a recent conference call as a political burden who despite his false claims of victory was the likely loser of the 2020 presidential election.
Those blunt assessments, which capture a Republican Party in turmoil as Trump refuses to concede to Biden, were made on a Nov. 10 call with donors hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee. It featured Georgia’s embattled GOP incumbents, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Karl Rove, a veteran strategist who is coordinating fundraising for the Jan. 5 runoffs.
Trump has another day scheduled without public appearances
The White House is advertising no events for Trump on Tuesday as he continues to keep a low public profile in the aftermath of an election he has refused to concede to Biden.
While making few public appearances, Trump has continued to air grievances about the election through Twitter. Late on Monday night, he tweeted a Breitbart story about Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, asserting that “this election is far from over.”
Vice President Pence, who has resumed a more regular schedule than Trump, is scheduled Tuesday to hold a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force.
Cindy McCain explains why she voted for Biden
Did Cindy McCain help Biden win Arizona in the 2020 presidential election? Probably. Did Trump’s obsession with John McCain play into his loss of the state? Probably.
When historians write about 2020 politics, Arizona will get a star turn — first, for the Fox News election-night call, a move that enraged Trump and devastated his supporters. But perhaps more significant was the role of McCain, the matriarch of Arizona Republicans, who endorsed Biden. It was the first time in her life she had voted for a Democrat, and she is finally opening up about why.
Biden to receive briefing from national security experts outside government
Biden is scheduled to receive a national security briefing Tuesday from experts outside the government as Trump continues to hold up the normal transition process for a president-elect and falsely claims that he won the Nov. 3 election.
According to his transition team, Biden will receive the briefing in Wilmington, Del., where he lives, and will be joined by Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.).
The meeting will include diplomatic, intelligence and defense experts, according to a transition official, and the discussion is expected to focus on readiness at the relevant agencies. The official requested anonymity to speak about plans for a private meeting.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Biden noted that Harris still has access to classified intelligence briefings because she is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. But Biden himself is not able to get those briefings because Trump’s administration has yet to acknowledge that Biden won the election.
More broadly, however, Biden said that the lack of cooperation so far is not significantly affecting his ability to build a team and chart a path.
“I find this more embarrassing for the country than debilitating for my ability to get started,” he said.