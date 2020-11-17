Biden announced the hiring of nine senior White House officials on Tuesday, a list that includes confidants who spearheaded his campaign.

Longtime aides Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti will step in as senior adviser and counselor to the president, respectively. Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, will be deputy chief of staff. And his campaign’s general counsel, Dana Remus, will be counsel to the president, acting as Biden’s top attorney in the White House.

Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.), one of Biden’s most prominent African American allies, will leave Capitol Hill to become senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Julie Chávez Rodríguez, a deputy campaign manager for Biden, will become director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She has worked for Vice President-elect Harris and is the granddaughter of labor activist César Chávez.

Annie Tomasini will become director of Oval Office operations. She has been Biden’s traveling chief of staff.

“I am proud to announce additional members of my senior team who will help us build back better than before. America faces great challenges, and they bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation,” Biden said in a statement.

Soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden has also hired staff. Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, a former ambassador to Uruguay, will be her chief of staff. Anthony Bernal, a top aide to Jill Biden during the campaign, will be her senior adviser in the White House.

The hires mark Joe Biden’s latest effort to staff his incoming team. Last week, he tapped longtime aide Ron Klain to be his White House chief of staff. Some of the newest round of people Biden is bringing into his administration also have deep ties to him.

Ricchetti was campaign chairman for Biden, and Donilon was chief strategist, playing a leading role in crafting many of Biden’s speeches.

O’Malley Dillon became Biden’s campaign manager earlier this year, stepping onboard as the team retooled after struggling in the early nominating contests. A veteran of Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection run, she managed former congressman Beto O’Rourke’s unsuccessful Democratic presidential bid in 2019.