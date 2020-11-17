Biden plans to announce senior White House personnel on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the plans, putting together a list of hires that will include at least several close aides who spearheaded his winning campaign.

The list includes Steve Ricchetti and Jen O’Malley Dillon, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss announcements that had not yet been made public.

Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.) will also join the administration, a decision that was confirmed Monday by two Democrats with knowledge of his plans.

The hires mark Biden’s latest effort to staff his incoming team. Last week, he tapped longtime aide Ron Klain to be his White House chief of staff.

Some of the other people Biden is bringing into his administration also have deep ties to him.

Ricchetti was campaign chairman for Biden. He is one of Biden's most trusted strategists and served as his chief of staff when Biden was vice president.

O'Malley Dillon became Biden's campaign manager earlier this year, stepping onboard as the team retooled after struggling in the early nominating contests. A veteran of Barack Obama's 2012 reelection run, she managed former congressman Beto O'Rourke's unsuccessful Democratic presidential bid in 2019.