Republicans began this month bracing to lose some of their power to draw congressional maps, and anxious about the long-term effects of that. They will celebrate Thanksgiving with fewer losses than they expected, many more gains, and a path to the House majority in 2022. The difference: solid wins, powered by massive turnout, in most state legislatures.

“This will put the Republican Party in a position where we’re able to secure a decade of power across the country,” Austin Chambers, president of the Republican State Leadership Committee, said in a call with reporters after the election. “It’s something that the Democrats were desperate for, and they came up well short.”