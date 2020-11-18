The Trump campaign on Wednesday plans to formally petition election authorities to conduct a recount of the presidential vote in selected counties in Wisconsin, according to two people close to the campaign who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

It’s a process that experts say is unlikely to reverse Trump’s loss in the state but could allow him to delay formally accepting it.

Trump trails Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, or 0.6 percent, a margin that experts agree Trump is unlikely to make up during a recount. However, under state law, he is entitled to a recount given that Biden’s margin of victory is less than 1 percent — provided his campaign agreed to pay for the process in advance.

State officials announced earlier this week that it would cost $7.9 million to conduct a recount statewide, but the Trump campaign could request a recount only in certain counties — for instance, Milwaukee — and pay less.

Conducting a recount only in some counties would make it even less likely that the process would turn up enough votes to close the gap between Trump and Biden.

The campaign has not said how it will pay for a recount and has not yet submitted the petition requesting it.

Trump signed off on the move on Tuesday night in talks with advisers and former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, who is leading his legal challenges, two people said, but details on the campaign’s payment plans and the scope of the request will be released in the coming hours.

The campaign said right after the Nov. 3 vote that it would “immediately” seek a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities.” But under state law, it could not ask for the recount until the state’s 72 counties completed canvasses of the vote. That was completed on Tuesday.

The campaign has not specified any particular irregularities it believes occurred in the state, and elections officials have said the vote ran smoothly and with no problems.