Analysis: Firing CISA chief leaves Trump unchecked to make false claims about election fraud
By firing the government’s top election security official by tweet last night, Trump showed he’s ready to remove any internal check on his baseless claims about election fraud.
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs was dispatched after the government’s top election security official debunked on Twitter the baseless claim by Trump and his allies that the recent election was widely manipulated. Trump has refused to concede the contest to Biden despite no evidence of systematic irregularities at the voting booth.
Mick Mulvaney is not impressed with Giuliani’s representation of the Trump campaign
Rudolph W. Giuliani’s role on the Trump campaign’s legal team — and his performance Tuesday in a Pennsylvania courtroom in particular — aren’t exactly drawing rave reviews from former White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
During an appearance Wednesday on Fox Business Network, Mulvaney said it was important for Trump’s team to pursue legal challenges to expose what it has alleged as voting fraud and irregularities.
But “I’m still a little concerned about the use of Rudolph W. Giuliani,” Mulvaney told host Maria Bartiromo.
“It strikes me that this is the most important lawsuit in the history of the country, and they’re not using the most well-noted election lawyers,” Mulvaney said. “There are folks who do this all of the time. This is a specialty. This is not a television program. This is the real thing. And I was struck by a couple things that Rudy said in court yesterday. So on one hand, I think it needs to go forward. It absolutely does. I wish that it was being prosecuted a little more efficiently.”
Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York mayor, made an appearance in a courthouse in Williamsport, Pa., as part of the Trump campaign’s efforts to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its election.
Backlash followed by compromise: How a key Michigan county board reversed course
DETROIT — At first, it seemed like a win for President Trump’s supporters: The Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked Tuesday night over whether to certify the results of the presidential election in the populous Democratic county, punting the question to a state regulatory board.
In a tweet, Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis called it a “huge win” for the president, who has not conceded the presidential race and who has made false accusations of voter fraud.
But hours later, the board — composed of two Republicans and two Democrats — reversed itself, unanimously agreeing to certify the results and ask the secretary of state to conduct an independent audit. The about-face left Democrats and voting rights advocates cheering.
“I feel elated; I feel like we did the right thing,” said Allen Wilson, one of the board’s Democratic members, as he tried to catch his breath following the late-night twist to the local bureaucratic meeting.
McEnany tries to distance Trump from decision to deny Biden access to transition resources
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday sought to distance Trump from a decision by one of his political appointees that has blocked Biden from getting access to current administration officials, classified information, funding and other tools normally provided to a president-elect.
During an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” McEnany was asked about a delay by Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, in signing official paperwork that is traditionally processed shortly after a winner is projected in the presidential race.
“The administration is doing everything statutorily required for a transition,” McEnany said. “It is up to the GSA to do what we call reach ascertainment for an election. They’re independent of us, and they haven’t declared that just yet.”
During the interview, McEnany also referred to the White House’s continuing hopes for a “second Trump administration” and shortly afterward, Trump tweeted, “I WON THE ELECTION,” and repeated his baseless claim that there was widespread fraud.
McEnany also defended Trump’s decision to fire a top Department of Homeland Security official who led the agency’s efforts to help secure the election and was vocal about tamping down unfounded claims of ballot fraud.
Christopher Krebs, who headed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, effectively debunked Trump’s central claim that the November election was stolen.
“To come out and say it’s the most secure election in American history, that’s just not an accurate statement, and it seems like a partisan attempt to hit back at the president,” McEnany alleged.
Pressed on whether Krebs had a partisan agenda, McEnany said, “I don’t know if it was a partisan agenda, a personal grievance, what it was, but if definitely seemed to be animated by something, and it seemed to go directly at this president and legitimate claims that he’s pursuing in court.”
Analysis: A very early look at the map fights to come
Republicans began this month bracing to lose some of their power to draw congressional maps, and anxious about the long-term effects of that. They will celebrate Thanksgiving with fewer losses than they expected, many more gains, and a path to the House majority in 2022. The difference: solid wins, powered by massive turnout, in most state legislatures.
“This will put the Republican Party in a position where we’re able to secure a decade of power across the country,” Austin Chambers, president of the Republican State Leadership Committee, said in a call with reporters after the election. “It’s something that the Democrats were desperate for, and they came up well short.”
Democrats can’t disagree with that. They spent years reverse-engineering the plan they saw Republicans execute in 2010, pouring money into down-ballot races to give them control over new legislative maps that will be drawn next year, once states have data from the 2020 census. It didn’t work. At all.
Trump remains largely out of public view with another day of no planned events
On Wednesday, Trump has yet another day with no public events scheduled, as he continues to tweet about the election results but otherwise engages little with the American public.
Since Biden’s projection as the winner, Trump has ventured out of the White House only to play golf and attend a limited number of events, including a Veterans Day observance and a Rose Garden event at which he touted progress on coronavirus vaccines.
Vice President Pence has no public events scheduled Wednesday but plans to attend a closed-press briefing about the U.S. Space Command.
Biden to hold virtual meeting with front-line health-care workers
Biden plans to convene a virtual roundtable with front-line health-care workers on Wednesday, as he seeks to keep a focus on the coronavirus pandemic ahead of his arrival in the White House.
Biden plans to stage the event from Wilmington, Del., where he lives, and it will be open to the press.
Since he was projected to win the presidency, Biden has appointed a coronavirus advisory counsel, delivered an address urging Americans to wear masks and pushed Congress to pass another round of economic relief.
He has also lamented Trump’s refusal to allow his transition team to coordinate with government officials on the virus, suggesting that more Americans will die as a result.
Trump faces Wednesday deadline on paying for Wisconsin recount
The Trump campaign faces a 5 p.m. deadline Wednesday on whether to seek a statewide recount in the presidential race, a move that would require an upfront payment of $7.9 million.
Under Wisconsin law, the state will pay for a recount if one candidate wins by 0.25 percent or less. When the threshold of victory is under 1 percent, however, losing candidates can request a recount — provided they agree to pay in advance.
Unofficial results show Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by about 20,500 votes, or 0.6 percent.
Trump has alleged that Wisconsin is among the states where he was cheated in the election, but his campaign has identified no specific irregularities. In the days following Election Day, Trump aides said they would demand a Wisconsin recount.
On Tuesday, a spokeswoman declined to say what the campaign would do.
“I certainly don’t have anything to announce on that front at this point,” spokeswoman Erin Perrine said during an appearance on Fox News.
Georgia faces Wednesday deadline for finishing hand count of presidential ballots
Georgia has a Wednesday deadline to finish a laborious hand recount of about 5 million ballots cast in the presidential race.
Biden held a lead of about 14,000 votes in the initial count. Previously uncounted ballots discovered in two counties during the hand count will reduce that margin to about 13,000, but officials have said there is no way the overall result will tilt in Trump’s favor.
Georgia law requires the hand audit to be done before the state can certify election results on Friday.
In reversal, GOP officials in key Michigan county certify ballot count after striking a compromise with Democrats
Republican appointees on a key board in Michigan’s most populous county Tuesday night reversed their initial refusal to certify the vote tallies in the Detroit area, striking a last-minute compromise with Democrats that defused a political fight over the process to formalize Biden’s victory in the state.
The unexpected twist came after the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers had deadlocked on the day of the deadline for Michigan counties to certify the vote — a move Trump celebrated on Twitter as “a beautiful thing.”
The Trump campaign has alleged irregularities in the vote count in the county seat of Detroit, accusations that city officials have vigorously denied. Democrats accused GOP officials of seeking to disenfranchise voters in the majority-Black city of Detroit.
Trump fires top DHS official who refuted his claims the election was rigged
Trump on Tuesday fired a top Department of Homeland Security official who led the agency’s efforts to help secure the election and was vocal about tamping down unfounded claims of ballot fraud.
In a tweet, Trump fired Christopher Krebs, who headed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) at DHS and led successful efforts to help state and local election offices protect their systems and to rebut misinformation.
Earlier Tuesday, Krebs in a tweet refuted allegations that election systems were manipulated, saying that “59 election security experts all agree, ‘in every case of which we are aware, these claims either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.’ ”
Krebs’s statement amounted to a debunking of Trump’s central claim that the November election was stolen.