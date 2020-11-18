White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday sought to distance Trump from a decision by one of his political appointees that has blocked Biden from getting access to current administration officials, classified information, funding and other tools normally provided to a president-elect.

During an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” McEnany was asked about a delay by Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, in signing official paperwork that is traditionally processed shortly after a winner is projected in the presidential race.

“The administration is doing everything statutorily required for a transition,” McEnany said. “It is up to the GSA to do what we call reach ascertainment for an election. They’re independent of us, and they haven’t declared that just yet.”

During the interview, McEnany also referred to the White House’s continuing hopes for a “second Trump administration” and shortly afterward, Trump tweeted, “I WON THE ELECTION,” and repeated his baseless claim that there was widespread fraud.

McEnany also defended Trump’s decision to fire a top Department of Homeland Security official who led the agency’s efforts to help secure the election and was vocal about tamping down unfounded claims of ballot fraud.

Christopher Krebs, who headed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, effectively debunked Trump’s central claim that the November election was stolen.

“To come out and say it’s the most secure election in American history, that’s just not an accurate statement, and it seems like a partisan attempt to hit back at the president,” McEnany alleged.