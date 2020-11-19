Trump has yet another day of no events scheduled
The White House is offering now-familiar guidance in the wake of the election for what Trump is doing on Thursday: “THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled.”
Thursday marks the 12th of the past 15 days for which Trump has advertised no public events, as he continues to keep a low profile despite an active presence on Twitter, where he has been airing grievances and offering commentary about election results.
Vice President Pence is scheduled Thursday to lead a White House coronavirus task force meeting but has no public appearances on his schedule.
Biden to speak virtually with governors on pandemic
Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), the vice president-elect, plan to speak virtually Thursday with members of the National Governors Association about combating the coronavirus, as the incoming administration continues to focus on the pandemic.
According to the transition team, Biden and Harris will deliver remarks on the issue after the meeting from Wilmington, Del.
In remarks Wednesday, Biden praised Republican governors and others who have bucked Trump to endorse more stringent measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, warning that a “tough-guy” approach contributes to preventable deaths.
Biden contrasted restrictions imposed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and a growing number of other Republican leaders with what he suggested is Trump’s negligence.
“Now you have the governor of North Dakota, you have others figuring it out, that this is real. We’ve got to do something,” Biden said as he led an on-screen briefing with nurses, a firefighter, a home health aide and others with firsthand experience dealing with the pandemic.
GOP-friendly manufacturers group calls on Trump administration to allow transition to proceed
The leadership of the National Association of Manufacturers, a group typically friendly to Republicans, is calling on the Trump administration to sign paperwork that would allow the Biden transition team access to funds and resources typically afforded incoming administrations at this point.
“While we understand and respect the court challenges that are a part of our democratic process, it’s imperative that our nation has a President and advisors who are fully prepared to lead our nation on Inauguration Day given the magnitude of the challenges ahead and the threats to our economic and national security, and most importantly, to the public health,” the group said in a statement Wednesday night. “It is highly appropriate that the Trump administration allow key individuals from the Biden team to access critical government personnel and information now.”
In particular, the manufacturers ask that Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, sign paperwork officially turning over millions of dollars, as well as give access to government officials, office space in agencies and equipment authorized for the taxpayer-funded transition teams of the winner.
“To ensure manufacturers can continue to work seamlessly with the federal government — no matter who is President on January 20 — we call on the administrator of the General Services Administration to sign the letter of ascertainment immediately so that this consistent process in American democracy can begin and the exchange of critical information can commence,” the statement said.
Wayne County Republicans ask to ‘rescind’ their votes certifying election results
DETROIT — After three hours of tense deadlock on Tuesday, the two Republicans on an election board in Michigan’s most populous county reversed course and voted to certify the results of the presidential election, a key step toward finalizing Biden’s victory in the state.
Now, they both want to take back their votes.
In affidavits signed on Wednesday evening, the two GOP members of the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers allege that they were improperly pressured into certifying the election and accused Democrats of reneging on a promise to audit votes in Detroit.
Virus threat reaches into halls of Congress, clouding Senate agenda
The coronavirus is posing its most serious threat to Congress in months, sidelining the 87-year-old Senate president pro tempore, throwing a cloud over the end-of-year congressional agenda and raising sharp questions about public health precautions inside the Capitol.
Tuesday’s diagnosis of Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) came less than 24 hours after he had presided over the opening of the Senate, led the Pledge of Allegiance, delivered two speeches to a sparse audience — and later moved around the crowded Senate floor after casting a vote.
None of the fellow senators he encountered during his activities this week publicly announced plans to self-quarantine, although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) moved to recess Wednesday, a day earlier than planned, for an extended holiday break.