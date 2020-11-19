The leadership of the National Association of Manufacturers, a group typically friendly to Republicans, is calling on the Trump administration to sign paperwork that would allow the Biden transition team access to funds and resources typically afforded incoming administrations at this point.

“While we understand and respect the court challenges that are a part of our democratic process, it’s imperative that our nation has a President and advisors who are fully prepared to lead our nation on Inauguration Day given the magnitude of the challenges ahead and the threats to our economic and national security, and most importantly, to the public health,” the group said in a statement Wednesday night. “It is highly appropriate that the Trump administration allow key individuals from the Biden team to access critical government personnel and information now.”

In particular, the manufacturers ask that Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, sign paperwork officially turning over millions of dollars, as well as give access to government officials, office space in agencies and equipment authorized for the taxpayer-funded transition teams of the winner.