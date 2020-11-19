One of the two Republican members of the four-member Michigan canvassing board, Norman Shinkle, said Thursday said that he is leaning toward asking for a delay in the certification vote and calling for an audit. The board is scheduled to vote Monday.

“I do think with all of the potential problems, if any of them are true, an audit is appropriate,” he said in a telephone interview. “I take one step at a time, and if we can get more information, why not?”

Among his concerns: the debunked claim by Trump allies, including attorney Sidney Powell, that Dominion Voting Systems, the Colorado-based manufacturer of voting machines, deleted thousands of Trump votes. “If Dominion was fudging votes, that’s a serious problem,” he said. “If it’s true. I don’t know. I have to be convinced of it. That’s why the audit makes sense.”

Shinkle said his duties go beyond certifying the election — to get to the bottom of any alleged improprieties — even though no evidence of widespread fraud has been found. “Right now the idea to check into some of these accusations seem to make sense to me,” he said. “We have to have people trust our system going forward.”

Shinkle is under intense scrutiny in part because his wife, Mary Shinkle, filed an affidavit supporting a federal lawsuit by the Trump campaign. The lawsuit was withdrawn. Shinkle said he had not read the affidavit and that people should not assume he would be biased by it. “That’s almost an accusation against marriage,” he said. “My wife can do whatever she wants to do.”

Shinkle joked that his phone is ringing constantly from fellow Republicans urging him not to certify the vote. “Every time someone calls, they tell me about a new problem,” he said. He said he hasn’t heard from President Trump or any of his representatives, but if he did, “I would say hi. They have a position to advocate.”