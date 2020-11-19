Georgia to release hand tally expected to show Biden still on top in the state
Georgia election officials are expected to announce Thursday that a hand tally of the roughly 5 million votes cast by Georgians in the presidential race have not changed the outcome: a win for Biden in a state that no Democrat has carried in a race for the White House since 1992.
As of Wednesday afternoon, officials said they had found discrepancies in just four counties that made a difference in the vote margin, decreasing Biden’s lead to 12,781 votes from 14,156, according to the secretary of state’s office. The rest of the counties either had no discrepancies, or their differences fell within the standard deviation and did not make a noticeable dent in the margin, according to Gabriel Sterling, who manages the voting information system in Georgia.
“There’s nothing that’s really moving the ball around” in those other counties, he said Wednesday.
County officials had until midnight Wednesday night to wrap up their hand recount. The state is now performing quality-control checks on the results before certifying them by Friday. The Trump campaign has two business days after the certification of results — by Tuesday evening at the latest — to request a recount.
Sterling said that while he hopes that the hand-recount audit, which is the largest of its kind in U.S. history, would instill confidence in the results, election officials were preparing for a request from the Trump campaign to rescan the audited results.
State officials are aiming to provide a county-by-county breakdown of the audited results Thursday afternoon.
Trump has sought to undermine the process with tweets seeking to raise questions about Georgia’s procedures for rejecting absentee ballots over the legitimacy of a voter’s signature.
Longtime leader of U.S. Chamber urges Trump not to delay transition ‘a moment longer’
Thomas J. Donohue, the longtime leader of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is calling Biden the president-elect and urging Trump not to delay his access to transition resources “a moment longer.”
Donohue’s exhortation, in a statement to Axios, comes as a growing number of business leaders are publicly voicing a desire to work with the incoming Biden administration, even as Trump continues to contest the election.
“President-elect Biden and the team around him have a wealth of executive branch experience that should allow them to hit the ground running,” Donohue, a longtime confidant of Republican presidents, said in his statement. “While the Trump administration can continue litigating to confirm election outcomes, for the sake of Americans’ safety and well-being, it should not delay the transition a moment longer.”
Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, has yet to sign paperwork officially turning over millions of dollars and giving Biden access to government officials, office space in agencies and equipment authorized for taxpayer-funded transition teams.
Disarray and defeats mark post-election period as Trump struggles to govern and fails to change vote results
In the two weeks since Election Day, the clumsiness and turbulence that many voters said drove them to oust Trump from office has been on full display as the president denies the election results and ignores a rapidly worsening pandemic.
From the courtroom to the Oval Office, Trump’s government, campaign and legal team have been plagued by mistakes, oversights, rejections and defeats in a post-election period marked by unprecedented disarray.
As Trump has embraced a sense of denial about his election loss to Biden and the coronavirus crisis surging across the nation, the final weeks of his presidency have been marked by rudderless and haphazard governance.
Trump has yet another day of no events scheduled
The White House is offering now-familiar guidance in the wake of the election for what Trump is doing on Thursday: “THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled.”
Thursday marks the 12th of the past 15 days for which Trump has advertised no public events, as he continues to keep a low profile despite an active presence on Twitter, where he has been airing grievances and offering commentary about election results.
On Thursday morning, Trump shared a New York Times story noting he received 10 million more votes than four years ago despite losing the election.
“...And with these numbers, by far the highest for a sitting President, there was no way the Dems could have won, except through what we are learning now - A Rigged Election!” Trump wrote.
Vice President Pence is scheduled Thursday to lead a White House coronavirus task force meeting but has no public appearances on his schedule.
Biden to speak virtually with governors on pandemic
Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), the vice president-elect, plan to speak virtually Thursday with members of the National Governors Association about combating the coronavirus, as the incoming administration continues to focus on the pandemic.
According to the transition team, Biden and Harris will deliver remarks on the issue after the meeting from Wilmington, Del.
In remarks Wednesday, Biden praised Republican governors and others who have bucked Trump to endorse more stringent measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, warning that a “tough-guy” approach contributes to preventable deaths.
Biden contrasted restrictions imposed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and a growing number of other Republican leaders with what he suggested is Trump’s negligence.
“Now you have the governor of North Dakota, you have others figuring it out, that this is real. We’ve got to do something,” Biden said as he led an on-screen briefing with nurses, a firefighter, a home health aide and others with firsthand experience dealing with the pandemic.
GOP-friendly manufacturers group calls on Trump administration to allow transition to proceed
The leadership of the National Association of Manufacturers, a group typically friendly to Republicans, is calling on the Trump administration to sign paperwork that would allow the Biden transition team access to funds and resources typically afforded incoming administrations at this point.
“While we understand and respect the court challenges that are a part of our democratic process, it’s imperative that our nation has a President and advisors who are fully prepared to lead our nation on Inauguration Day given the magnitude of the challenges ahead and the threats to our economic and national security, and most importantly, to the public health,” the group said in a statement Wednesday night. “It is highly appropriate that the Trump administration allow key individuals from the Biden team to access critical government personnel and information now.”
In particular, the manufacturers ask that Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, sign paperwork officially turning over millions of dollars, as well as give access to government officials, office space in agencies and equipment authorized for the taxpayer-funded transition teams of the winner.
“To ensure manufacturers can continue to work seamlessly with the federal government — no matter who is President on January 20 — we call on the administrator of the General Services Administration to sign the letter of ascertainment immediately so that this consistent process in American democracy can begin and the exchange of critical information can commence,” the statement said.
Wayne County Republicans ask to ‘rescind’ their votes certifying election results
DETROIT — After three hours of tense deadlock on Tuesday, the two Republicans on an election board in Michigan’s most populous county reversed course and voted to certify the results of the presidential election, a key step toward finalizing Biden’s victory in the state.
Now, they both want to take back their votes.
In affidavits signed on Wednesday evening, the two GOP members of the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers allege that they were improperly pressured into certifying the election and accused Democrats of reneging on a promise to audit votes in Detroit.
Virus threat reaches into halls of Congress, clouding Senate agenda
The coronavirus is posing its most serious threat to Congress in months, sidelining the 87-year-old Senate president pro tempore, throwing a cloud over the end-of-year congressional agenda and raising sharp questions about public health precautions inside the Capitol.
Tuesday’s diagnosis of Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) came less than 24 hours after he had presided over the opening of the Senate, led the Pledge of Allegiance, delivered two speeches to a sparse audience — and later moved around the crowded Senate floor after casting a vote.
None of the fellow senators he encountered during his activities this week publicly announced plans to self-quarantine, although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) moved to recess Wednesday, a day earlier than planned, for an extended holiday break.