Georgia election officials are expected to announce Thursday that a hand tally of the roughly 5 million votes cast by Georgians in the presidential race have not changed the outcome: a win for Biden in a state that no Democrat has carried in a race for the White House since 1992.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officials said they had found discrepancies in just four counties that made a difference in the vote margin, decreasing Biden’s lead to 12,781 votes from 14,156, according to the secretary of state’s office. The rest of the counties either had no discrepancies, or their differences fell within the standard deviation and did not make a noticeable dent in the margin, according to Gabriel Sterling, who manages the voting information system in Georgia.

“There’s nothing that’s really moving the ball around” in those other counties, he said Wednesday.

County officials had until midnight Wednesday night to wrap up their hand recount. The state is now performing quality-control checks on the results before certifying them by Friday. The Trump campaign has two business days after the certification of results — by Tuesday evening at the latest — to request a recount.

Sterling said that while he hopes that the hand-recount audit, which is the largest of its kind in U.S. history, would instill confidence in the results, election officials were preparing for a request from the Trump campaign to rescan the audited results.

State officials are aiming to provide a county-by-county breakdown of the audited results Thursday afternoon.