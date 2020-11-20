Biden plans to huddle Friday with the top Democrats in Congress as he continues his transition to the White House despite Trump’s ongoing efforts to reverse the election results.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) are scheduled to travel to Wilmington, Del., for the meeting with Biden, which will also include Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), the vice president-elect, according to Biden’s transition team.

Biden is seeking to carry out as normal a transition as possible, despite the Trump administration’s refusal to cooperate.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, he did not rule out taking action against the General Services Administration at a future date to force a belated recognition of his presidential transition. The GSA, following Trump’s order, has refused to allow the traditional exchange of information with the incoming administration, even blocking intelligence and pandemic briefings.