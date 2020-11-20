Michigan Democrats on Friday declined to pass judgment on their GOP colleagues meeting with Trump at the White House later in the day, saying they were hopeful that the lawmakers would emerge unwilling to try to alter the outcome of the election.

Trump has summoned Michigan GOP legislative leaders Mike Shirkey and Lee Chatfield to the White House in an apparent effort to convince them to ignore Biden’s popular-vote win in the state and seat Trump electors instead.

State Sen. Jeff Irwin (D) on a call with reporters ahead of that meeting likened it to their “getting called into the principal’s office.” He said he hoped his GOP colleagues wouldn’t give in to Trump’s demands.

“Senator Shirkey has already stood up and said that the will of the voters ought to be respected and I’m hopeful that when he emerges from this meeting with President Trump that he’s going to stand by the voters of Michigan, stand up for Michigan voters, show them that our system does have legitimacy,” Irwin said.

The president “today is trying to cajole, bully and maybe even bribe them into doing something that would be a disaster for our country. It would damage our legitimacy, that would ruin our prestige around the world, and that would cause a tremendous instability in our country,” he added.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (Mich.), also on the call, wouldn’t rule out calling for an investigation into Trump’s attempts at interfering in the election results, but said she also is reluctant to create more division.

“A lot of discussions going on right now about what the right thing to do is,” Dingell said. “We need to see what’s going to happen out of this meeting. Do I think it’s a totally inappropriate meeting? Yes, but … I want to see what actions occur.”