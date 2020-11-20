Georgia’s secretary of state expresses confidence in results, suggests reforms to election process
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Friday expressed confidence in the accuracy of his state’s hand recount, which reaffirmed Biden’s 12,284-vote lead, amid a barrage of attacks from Trump’s legal team alleging unsubstantiated claims about widespread fraud.
Raffensperger is scheduled Friday to certify the results, which then head to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for a pro forma certification.
The Trump campaign has until next Tuesday evening to request another recount of the results, which would launch a process to re-scan the ballots that were hand-recounted.
“Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct,” Raffensperger said in a statement Friday morning. “The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the secretary of state’s office or of courts or of either campaign.”
In the statement, Raffensperger made three recommendations for state legislators to improve the state’s election administration, pointing to concerns that surfaced during the risk-limiting audit process that concluded Thursday.
Raffensperger requested state legislation that allows the state to intervene in counties that have systemic problems with election administration, including in counties that did not count all the votes that were cast.
He called for an overhaul of Georgia’s absentee ballot laws, recommending additional security measures for mail voting in an effort to instill the public’s trust in how the state verifies its mail-in ballots.
He also recommended stricter state requirements that would allow officials to investigate suspected cases of voters who may be on the state’s voter rolls but are no longer eligible to vote in Georgia.
Trump’s lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, said Thursday that the campaign plans on filing a lawsuit in Georgia challenging its election administration. State election officials have said there is no evidence of widespread election fraud or irregularity.
Biden marks Transgender Day of Remembrance with a statement pledging to ‘see you, listen to you’
Biden, who has signaled he will be an advocate for transgender rights as president, issued a statement Friday marking a Transgender Day of Remembrance, lamenting what he said was the most violent year on record for the transgender and gender-nonconforming communities in the country.
“As least 37 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed this year, most of them Black and Brown transgender women,” Biden said. “It’s intolerable. On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor their lives — and recommit to the work that remains to ensure that every transgender and gender-nonconforming person in America has the opportunity to live authentically, earn a living wage, and be treated with dignity and respect in their communities and workplaces.”
On Nov. 7, the day the election was called in his favor, Biden became the first U.S. president-elect to refer to the transgender community in a victory speech.
“From the moment I am sworn in as president of the United States, know that my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied,” Biden said in his statement Friday.
Signaling another way in which his administration will be different from that of Trump, Biden also issued a statement Friday praising the work of the Global Health Security Agenda, an initiative launched under President Barack Obama to address pandemic threats that Trump has sought to undermine.
“As President, I will work with our global partners, the World Health Organization, and civil society to prioritize and strengthen the GHSA to reduce the risk of future public health emergencies and, most importantly, save lives,” Biden said.
Analysis: Conspiracy theories are all that’s left in Trump’s effort to overturn the election
The Trump campaign’s latest effort to overturn the election results pits the allure of conspiracy theories against years of efforts to create the most secure and auditable election in U.S. history.
Trump lawyers Rudolph W. Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell presented no evidence for their claims during a lengthy news conference that the election was rigged by faulty voting machines, foreign powers and an opaque cast of corrupt politicians.
Officials who ran the election and are preparing to certify it, meanwhile, have spent years improving security protections, testing technology and ensuring there are paper records of votes that can be audited after an election to prove they were tallied correctly.
Biden, top Democrats lay groundwork for multibillion-dollar push to boost U.S. broadband
Biden and top congressional Democrats are laying the groundwork to seek a massive increase in federal broadband spending next year, hoping they can secure billions of dollars in new government aid to improve Internet access and affordability — and help people stay online during the coronavirus pandemic.
Party leaders are mulling a wide array of proposals that would extend the availability of broadband in hard-to-reach rural areas, raise Internet speeds for American households, assist families who are struggling to pay their Internet bills, and provide more funding to schools for computers and other equipment. Many Democrats say they are bullish about their prospects, believing they can shepherd a series of record-breaking investments at a time when the resurgent coronavirus is forcing Americans to work and learn from home again.
Biden to meet with top Democrats in Congress as transition continues
Biden plans to huddle Friday with the top Democrats in Congress as he continues his transition to the White House despite Trump’s ongoing efforts to reverse the election results.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) are scheduled to travel to Wilmington, Del., for the meeting with Biden, which will also include Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), the vice president-elect, according to Biden’s transition team.
Biden is seeking to carry out as normal a transition as possible, despite the Trump administration’s refusal to cooperate.
Speaking with reporters Thursday, he did not rule out taking action against the General Services Administration at a future date to force a belated recognition of his presidential transition. The GSA, following Trump’s order, has refused to allow the traditional exchange of information with the incoming administration, even blocking intelligence and pandemic briefings.
“Hang on. I’m on my way,” Biden said, after being asked what he would tell people concerned by Trump’s efforts to question the results. “That’s what I say to them. Not a joke.”
Trump plans to participate in economic summit, speak on prescription drug costs; Pence heading to Ga.
Trump, who has kept a low public profile since Biden was projected as the winner of the presidency, is scheduled Friday to participate virtually in an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and to deliver remarks on the cost of prescription drugs.
It’s unclear whether he will take questions from reporters following the latter event, planned in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Reporters will not be present for Trump’s participation in the economic summit, which includes 21 member economies.
During the past two weeks, Trump has been a near-constant presence on Twitter, airing commentary and grievances on the election. But uncharacteristically, he has not interacted with the White House press corps.
Vice President Pence, meanwhile, is headed to Georgia, where he is scheduled to participate in two rallies on behalf of Republican Sens. David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoff elections on Jan. 5 that will determine which party has control of the U.S. Senate.
Georgia expected to certify results after hand tally shows Biden maintaining lead
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is expected Friday to certify the results of the state’s presidential race after the completion of a hand tally that showed Biden maintaining a lead over Trump.
Biden beat Trump by 12,284 votes, according to the final results from the audit, which showed a slight gain for Trump over the pre-audit results in a state where roughly 5 million votes were cast.
“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”
Raffensperger and other election officials have said repeatedly that there was no widespread fraud or irregularities in Georgia’s results, despite unfounded contentions by Trump and his allies to the contrary.
No Democrat has carried Georgia in a presidential race since 1992.
Tucker Carlson bashes Trump attorney Sidney Powell for lack of evidence in fraud claims
As Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted on Thursday night, he’s more than willing to give airtime to outlandish claims. “We literally do UFO segments,” he said.
But even Carlson said he was fed up with the total lack of evidence produced by Sidney Powell, one of Trump’s attorneys, in her unfounded allegation that electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots to favor Biden.
“We invited Sidney Powell on the show. We would have given her the whole hour,” Carlson said. “But she never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”
Carlson also noted that “she never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one.”
Romney blasts ‘undemocratic’ Trump for pressuring Republicans to overturn election results
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney late on Thursday denounced Trump’s attempt to pressure Republican officials to reverse the results of the election, describing it as among the most “undemocratic” actions ever taken by a sitting president.
“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election,” the Utah senator and frequent Trump critic said in a statement posted to Twitter. “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.”
Romney joined Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) as the only two GOP senators on Thursday to publicly oppose the president’s actions, as Trump and his campaign continue lobbing baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in Michigan and other states in hopes of remaining in power.
What will Inauguration Day look like amid a pandemic?
The inaugural platform is going up near the Capitol, and the District has repaved Pennsylvania Avenue for the traditional parade. But the crowds huddled together enjoying a concert on the Mall and the celebratory balls that go late into the night? They are less certain.
In fact, much remains unknown about how the coronavirus pandemic will change the inaugural celebration that normally transforms the city every four years.
Nine weeks away from the 59th presidential inauguration, officials are under pressure to stage an event that will begin to heal a nation bruised by its deep partisan divides. But they are also operating under the constraints of a health crisis that has upended traditions dependent on massive gatherings and cross-country travel. The result is citywide preparation for a ceremony still shrouded in uncertainty as constituents clamor for tickets and the coronavirus continues to surge around them.
Trump’s escalating attacks put pressure on vote certification process
The chaotic effort to upend the U.S. presidential election has moved from the courtroom to a series of traditionally mundane events in county seats and state capitals, deliberations now under enormous pressure as Trump and his allies seek to block formal recognition of Biden’s victory in key battleground states.
In the immediate term, the focus is on the four-member Michigan state canvassing board, which is scheduled to meet Monday on whether to certify Biden’s large win in that state.
On Thursday, one of the two Republicans on the board said that although he expected Biden to win the election, he may suggest a delay to allow for an audit of the state’s ballots amid unfounded allegations by the president’s legal team of widespread fraud. Biden is now leading in Michigan by roughly 150,000 votes.
In Georgia, get-out-the-vote operations that helped Biden win haven’t stopped
ATLANTA — For Deborah Scott, executive director of Georgia Stand-Up, it’s as if Election Day never ended.
The get-out-the-vote efforts of civic engagement groups like hers, which helped Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in nearly three decades, have been ongoing since Nov. 3.
The group is still knocking on doors, calling voters and signing up new registrants, with a big push involving 100 volunteers planned for this weekend. Another group that works to mobilize voters of color set up tables at a recent high school graduation to register newly eligible young voters. A third group is reaching voters at transit stations.
The efforts are a continuation of the groups’ relentless push to register, engage and turn out voters ahead of a pair of high-stakes Senate runoffs on Jan. 5, which will determine which party controls the Senate.