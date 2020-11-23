New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that she spoke with Biden in a “positive and warm phone call” and has offered to share resources, data and experts who can shed light on the country’s successful coronavirus response.

Biden “spoke positively about New Zealand’s response to the pandemic,” which has involved a strict quarantine policy for people arriving in the country, as well as rapidly deployed lockdowns and intensive contact tracing when outbreaks arise, Ardern told reporters at a news briefing. She added that Biden had described tackling the crisis as his “number one priority” and expressed interest in learning more about New Zealand’s strategy.

Ardern noted that New Zealand has benefited from being an island country that does not border any other nations, meaning that not all of its lessons learned will necessarily translate to other countries. But its rigorous approach to testing, contact tracing and isolation went “over and above” the border shutdowns, she said.

The prime minister added that she offered Biden’s team access to health officials and others working on the coronavirus response in New Zealand so that they can share their experiences.