Twitter, Facebook transferring @POTUS accounts to Biden administration in 2021
Twitter and Facebook will hand over the digital keys to @POTUS, as well as other official social media accounts, to Biden on Inauguration Day even as Trump continues to reject his election defeat.
The social media giants said the @POTUS handle and those for the White House, vice president and first lady will be transferred on Jan. 20.
Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio told Reuters on Saturday that the company is preparing just “as we did for the presidential transition in 2017,” and that it is doing so in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration.
Facebook said it expects a “seamless” transition of the relevant Facebook and Instagram accounts to the Biden administration, Reuters reported over the weekend.
Twitter and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post.
@POTUS is separate from the account from which Trump so prolifically tweets and that has come to define his presidency. His personal account, @realDonaldTrump, has been his primary megaphone to opine on personal grievances, trade deals, national security and the election.
Trump’s tirades over the election results and false claims of mass voter fraud have repeatedly been flagged by Twitter in recent weeks.
In one tweet Sunday, the president claimed that “in certain swing states, there were more votes than people who voted, and in big numbers,” while also alleging “fake ballots” and “egregious conduct.” Fact-checkers have repeatedly investigated viral claims that vote counts exceeded registered voters in various locales and found them all to be false. Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet as being “disputed.”
For interracial couples, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are a ‘monumental’ symbol
On the last night of the Democratic National Convention, Aisha Cozad watched on television as Biden and his vice-presidential choice, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), held their clasped hands triumphantly aloft. But her eyes were also on Doug Emhoff, Harris’s husband, who was standing off to one side clapping adoringly. It was clear who was in the spotlight and who was the cheerleader.
Cozad was moved because Emhoff was a man so publicly supporting his powerful, ambitious wife. And she was moved because Emhoff is White and Harris is Black.
Analysis: Trump may have made it easier for Biden to go after the drug industry
Trump may have smoothed the pathway for his successor to go after the pharmaceutical industry.
By finalizing a long-promised regulation to lower the prices of some drugs in Medicare just weeks before he must leave office, Trump has put Biden in a position of implementing the regulation next year — an easier task, politically speaking, than introducing something so hated by drugmakers.
“This provides an opening,” said Elizabeth Fowler, executive vice president for programs at the nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund. “Maybe it’s a bargaining chip with the industry.”
Analysis: Trump’s unfounded fraud claims are endangering election officials
The ongoing turmoil over the 2020 election is increasingly leading to threats of violence against state election officials.
Georgia’s voting systems manager Gabriel Sterling described threats to his safety, attempts to hack his email and police protection at his home on Twitter this weekend. State and federal law enforcement are investigating the threats, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.
Sterling’s tweet came as Trump and his legal team continue to lob baseless accusations that Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia was due to a grand fraud scheme that election officials are ignoring or complicit in.
The threats underscore the real-world dangers of efforts by Trump and his supporters to sow unfounded doubts about the integrity of the election. And the danger extends well beyond Georgia.
Trump confidant Stephen Schwarzman says ‘the country should move on’
Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive of the Blackstone Group, a private equity giant, and a close Trump confident, has acknowledged Biden is the winner of the presidential election and says “the country should move on.”
While other business leaders have voiced similar sentiments, Schwarzman’s comments, in a statement to Axios, are of particular note because he had emerged as one of Trump’s most generous donors, as well as a key adviser with rare and regular access to the president.
In his statement, Schwarzman referenced comments he made in the days after the election supporting Trump’s right to challenge election results in court, saying it was “in the national interest to have all Americans believe the election is being resolved correctly.”
“But the outcome is very certain today, and the country should move on,” Schwarzman said. “I supported President Trump and the strong economic path he built. Like many in the business community, I am ready to help President-elect Biden and his team as they confront the significant challenges of rebuilding our post-COVID economy.”
New Zealand’s Ardern says she offered to share pandemic expertise with Biden
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that she spoke with Biden in a “positive and warm phone call” and has offered to share resources, data and experts who can shed light on the country’s successful coronavirus response.
Biden “spoke positively about New Zealand’s response to the pandemic,” which has involved a strict quarantine policy for people arriving in the country, as well as rapidly deployed lockdowns and intensive contact tracing when outbreaks arise, Ardern told reporters at a news briefing. She added that Biden had described tackling the crisis as his “number one priority” and expressed interest in learning more about New Zealand’s strategy.
Ardern noted that New Zealand has benefited from being an island country that does not border any other nations, meaning that not all of its lessons learned will necessarily translate to other countries. But its rigorous approach to testing, contact tracing and isolation went “over and above” the border shutdowns, she said.
The prime minister added that she offered Biden’s team access to health officials and others working on the coronavirus response in New Zealand so that they can share their experiences.
“While New Zealand has a number of natural advantages that have assisted us in managing the virus, I do absolutely believe that international cooperation continues to be key to getting the virus under control,” Ardern said. “We are happy to work with any country to share our knowledge and data if it’s helpful.”
Michigan canvassing board could deadlock today on certifying election results
The four-member Michigan canvassing board tasked with certifying the state’s 2020 election results is scheduled to meet Monday — and could deadlock along partisan lines, forcing a delay.
Norman Shinkle, one of the two Republican members of the panel, told The Washington Post last week that he was leaning toward requesting a delay in certifying the election to allow for an audit. One concern he cited is a debunked conspiracy theory circulated by Trump’s attorneys that Dominion Voting Systems machines deleted thousands of Trump votes.
The other GOP member on the board, Aaron Van Langevelde, has not said how he plans to vote. If he sides with Shinkle, the panel would deadlock.
If the Board of Canvassers deadlocks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) could seek to replace some of its members — an action that experts believe could be legally complicated — or obtain a court order requiring the board to certify.
On Saturday, citing what it said were “procedural and accounting irregularities,” the Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party asked the board to adjourn for two weeks rather than certify the result.
In Michigan, Biden’s margin of victory is more than 150,000 votes.
Biden and Harris to meet virtually with nation’s mayors
Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), the vice president-elect, plan to meet virtually on Monday with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the latest in a series of outreach efforts as they continue their transition to the White House.
According to Biden’s transition team, he and Harris plan to address the group from Wilmington, Del., where Biden has been hunkered down as he prepares for the presidency.
The Conference of Mayors counts 1,400 members from cities with populations of 30,000 or more.
The bipartisan group congratulated Biden on his victory shortly after was projected to be the winner on Nov. 7.
In a statement, its president, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D) listed the group’s priorities as defeating the coronavirus and rebuilding the economy.
Trump repeats unfounded election fraud claims in late-night posts flagged by Twitter
As more Republicans joined a chorus urging Trump to concede the election and his legal team splintered over far-fetched conspiracy theories, President Trump spent Sunday at his private golf course in Virginia.
Then, just before midnight, he took to Twitter to repeat more of the unfounded claims of mass voter fraud that have animated his weeks-long resistance to acknowledging defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.
Trump’s tweets, which included another false claim that he “won” the election, were quickly flagged by Twitter with disclaimers.
Biden picks Antony Blinken as secretary of state
Biden has selected Antony Blinken, one of his closest and longest-serving foreign policy advisers, as secretary of state as he prepares to unveil a slate of new nominees this week that will emphasize a deep well of experience in the foreign policy and national security establishment.
Blinken will be nominated to one of the highest-profile Cabinet positions at a time when Biden is planning to prioritize foreign policy as a major pillar in his administration, with vows to reassemble global alliances and insert the United States into a more prominent position on the world stage.
Soon after taking office, Biden plans to rejoin the Paris climate agreement, stop the U.S. exit from the World Health Organization and resuscitate the Iran nuclear deal. Blinken has been described as having a “mind meld” with Biden on a range of issues that will be important in his early tenure.
Fact Checker: Giuliani keeps peddling debunked falsehoods on behalf of Trump
“Want evidence of fraud. In 70% of Wayne County, Detroit, there were PHANTOM VOTERS. There were more votes than registered voters. 120%, 150%, 200%, even 300%.”
— Former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, in a tweet on Nov. 22
Want evidence that the Trump legal team is not serious? When the top lawyer tweets out information that has already been thoroughly debunked, even in the conservative media.
A noisy president goes (relatively) quiet in wake of election defeat
The president who likes to put on a show is mostly offstage these days.
Since Trump was declared the election’s loser earlier this month, gone are blustery speeches and stemwinder White House news conferences about the coronavirus, which never disappeared like he promised — or any other topic for that matter. Gone are lengthy call-in sessions with favored Fox anchors that often stretched so long the hosts had to push to conclude the calls.
Gone, too, are regular White House jousting matches with the press, impromptu Oval Office appearances with random guests or any pretense of being interested in many of the duties of the job.
In the 19 days since the election, 12 have included no events on the president’s schedule. He has appeared at public events four times and has played golf at his own Virginia course six times. He has taken no questions from reporters.