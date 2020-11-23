Twitter and Facebook will hand over the digital keys to @POTUS, as well as other official social media accounts, to Biden on Inauguration Day even as Trump continues to reject his election defeat.

The social media giants said the @POTUS handle and those for the White House, vice president and first lady will be transferred on Jan. 20.

Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio told Reuters on Saturday that the company is preparing just “as we did for the presidential transition in 2017,” and that it is doing so in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration.

Facebook said it expects a “seamless” transition of the relevant Facebook and Instagram accounts to the Biden administration, Reuters reported over the weekend.

Twitter and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post.

@POTUS is separate from the account from which Trump so prolifically tweets and that has come to define his presidency. His personal account, @realDonaldTrump, has been his primary megaphone to opine on personal grievances, trade deals, national security and the election.

Trump’s tirades over the election results and false claims of mass voter fraud have repeatedly been flagged by Twitter in recent weeks.