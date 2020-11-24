Analysis: Yellen will face host of political problems as Biden’s treasury secretary
Biden’s treasury secretary may have short honeymoon with the nation’s economy in deep trouble.
Biden will take office this January almost certainly facing concurrent economic disasters, from deep scarring in the restaurant and hotel sectors to an alarming increase in permanent unemployment.
In picking Janet L. Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary, Biden has given his administration a seasoned Washington hand with as much credibility on macroeconomic policy as anyone else in the nation’s capital to fight those crises.
Despite authorizing transition, Trump says he will ‘never concede’ and will file a broader lawsuit
Hours after authorizing the General Services Administration to initiate the Biden transition Monday, Trump doubled down on his insistence that he had won the election, writing in a late-night tweet that he will “never concede" and indicating Tuesday that he still plans to file a broader lawsuit contesting the results.
He later seemingly endorsed an idea suggested by actor Randy Quaid that a new in-person, paper-only vote be held, at least in parts of the country where “flagrant irregularities” were discovered.
“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” Trump wrote late Monday. “We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion’.”
Twitter slapped a warning label on the tweet saying, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”
Trump’s claims of widespread fraud have been roundly rejected in court cases. He referred in his tweet to Dominion Voting Systems, a company that supplies voting technology for election jurisdictions across the United States.
Trump has accused Dominion of deleting votes for him, while his allies have claimed that Dominion’s software was created at the behest of the Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez to win that country’s elections. There is no evidence for those accusations.
In another tweet Tuesday morning, Trump said a forthcoming lawsuit would soon be filed and spell out “in great detail all the ballot fraud and more.” He did not elaborate on where the suit would be filed.
He also cited a Breitbart News story about a poll showing a majority of Republicans did not accept the election result. “They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard,” Trump said.
Later, Trump retweeted a tweet by Quaid about re-voting.
“Are you listening Republicans?” Trump added in his own words.
Jaime Harrison launches new PAC, says he’s open to leading DNC
Jaime Harrison, who proved to be a prodigious fundraiser in his unsuccessful bid against Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), on Tuesday launched a political action committee aimed at helping other Democrats and let it be known that he would be open to leading the Democratic National Committee.
Harrison told the Associated Press that his Dirt Road PAC will focus on investments in state-level Democratic candidates and parties, including voter registration efforts in areas that Democrats have viewed as harder to win. He indicated his first priority would be helping the pair of Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia involved in Jan. 5 runoffs.
“The days of just swooping in every few years and putting up a candidate, having no grass-roots infrastructure and thinking that we’re going to win — that’s just not working,” Harrison told the AP. “I’m going to focus on investing and doing it in a much deeper manner, and going into areas where people have just been forgotten, or been given up on.”
During an appearance to promote the PAC on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, Harrison, a former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, didn’t exactly tamp down talk of the prospect that he could be picked to lead the DNC.
“If the president-elect calls my number, then I’m getting into the game,” Harrison said. “If my number gets called, then I will definitely step onto the field.”
During his race against Graham, Harrison raised $133 million, tapping Democratic donors across the country.
Cabinet picks to be formally introduced in Delaware
At an event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris plan to introduce a slate of nominees for top diplomatic and foreign policy posts that his transition team announced Monday.
Biden’s choices, including John F. Kerry in a new climate ambassador post, reflected his comfort with international affairs and an intent to signal to the international community that a transfer of power is moving forward, even as Trump refuses to accept his loss at the ballot box.
Antony Blinken, whom Biden has selected as secretary of state; Alejandro Mayorkas, the Cuban-born homeland security secretary-designate; and Avril Haines, tapped as director of national intelligence, all have lengthy experience at the agencies they will lead.
Other high-profile choices announced Monday were Jake Sullivan, a Biden adviser who will become national security adviser, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a longtime diplomat tapped to represent the United States at the United Nations.
Trump to emerge for annual turkey pardoning
Over the past three weeks, Trump has made remarkably few public appearances as he continues to contest the election. On Tuesday, however, he plans to emerge to participate in an annual tradition: the presidential turkey pardoning ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to appear at 2 p.m.
The White House website has been open for voting on two candidates for the title of “national Thanksgiving turkey”: Corn and Cob.
“Corn and Cob were raised by Ron Kardel, National Turkey Federation Chairman and a 6th generation turkey, corn, and soybean farmer from Walcott, Iowa!” the site says. “After Tuesday’s pardoning ceremony at the White House, both turkeys will retire to their new home on the campus of Iowa State University.”
House Democrats reckon with a diminished majority
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, during his two decades as a senior Democratic vote-counter, has often preached to his fractious caucus about what he calls the “psychology of consensus.”
“I tell people: You may not always be on the team. There may be a time when you think: ‘I don’t agree with this. It’s not good for my district. I don’t think it’s good for the country,’ ” Hoyer (Md.) said in a recent interview. “We get that, but I want you to think consensus. I want you to think party unity.”
Come January, Hoyer and senior Democratic leaders might need a lot more than the power of positive thinking. Facing the tightest House majority in at least two decades, they are already sketching out ways to manage a legislature that will spend two years on a razor’s edge.
Laura Ingraham says Biden will be president: ‘This constitutes living in reality’
For weeks after most media outlets declared that Biden had won the presidential election, Fox News opinion hosts have continued airing unfounded claims of massive voter fraud and arguing that Trump could succeed in his long-shot legal battles to remain in the White House.
On Monday night, though, after Trump finally submitted to an official government transition to Biden, Laura Ingraham sounded a different note. While arguing that there are still “serious questions” about the election and stating that she backs Trump’s continued legal challenges, Ingraham urged viewers to prepare for Biden to become president.
“Unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20,” Ingraham said on “The Ingraham Angle.”
Biden’s nominees have pushed policies that Trump used to fuel his rise
Biden’s initial slate of nominees demonstrates that he aims to reverse much of Trump’s agenda with figures who have promoted the policies that Trump rebuffed, denigrated and used to help fuel his rise to power.
Biden’s top picks, announced Monday, previously helped push for trade deals, aimed to sign international treaties and advocated for foreign wars, positions that after Trump’s victory in 2016 triggered widespread soul-searching among Democrats over how they had misread the sentiments of voters on whose support they had long counted.
What they learned from that defeat and how they try to govern this time will be a major test of whether Biden feels a need to respond to the anxieties among supporters of Trump — who in November received the second-most votes in American history, behind only Biden; whether he views his election as a sweeping mandate to shift in an entirely different direction; or whether he settles somewhere in the middle.