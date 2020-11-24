Meanwhile, Pennsylvania became the latest battleground state to certify its election results, delivering another blow to Trump’s attempts to reverse the election results.
Dow cracks 30,000 as transition begins
The Dow Jones industrial average reached 30,000 points for the first time in history, after Trump authorized the government to begin the transition processes and Biden signaled his pick for treasury secretary — steps Wall Street interpreted as further progress in stabilizing the nation’s economy.
The official transition process will allow the new Biden administration to tap into public money, receive national security briefings and gain access to federal agencies. Investors also appeared to approve of Biden’s treasury nominee, Yellen, who previously served as the chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018, leading the agency during the Obama and Trump administrations.
November’s rally has been fueled by the political clarity of the presidential election, but also by multiple breakthroughs in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca on Monday joined Moderna, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in unveiling upbeat data that showed the effectiveness of their covid-19 vaccines. The promising announcements have lifted investor sentiment and launched the Dow into double-digit growth for the month.
But even as travel and hospitality stocks continue to build momentum on Wall Street, and as hopes for an end to the pandemic move closer to medical reality, many companies remain well below their prices before covid-19 took hold of the country. Health experts have warned that the winter months could bring another escalation of cases, and investors are bracing for further business disruptions.
Pennsylvania certifies Biden’s win
Pennsylvania certified Biden’s victory on Tuesday, effectively handing him 20 electoral votes while further dashing Trump’s hopes of overturning a loss in a key battleground state.
After receiving official confirmation of the presidential vote totals from all 67 Pennsylvania counties, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) formally certified the result for president and vice president, a news release from her office stated. Gov. Tom Wolf (D) then signed a certificate selecting Biden’s slate of electors, which was submitted to the federal government.
“Today's certification is a testament to the incredible efforts of our local and state election officials, who worked tirelessly to ensure Pennsylvania had a free, fair and accurate process that reflects the will of the voters,” Wolf said in a statement.
Boockvar added that local election officials are “the true heroes of our democracy” and thanked them for “working extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter’s vote is counted safely and securely.”
Certification arrived after the Trump campaign failed to gain traction in court over its claims that there was voter fraud, that GOP election observers in Philadelphia were denied access and that deficient mail ballots were mishandled in several counties. In a last-ditch effort Monday, the campaign had filed an emergency motion to temporarily block certification of Biden’s win.
Jon Swaine contributed to this report.
Meadows stresses White House staff should not speak with Biden team ‘unless specifically authorized’
Following the official ascertainment that Biden is the “apparent” winner of the election, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows notified West Wing staff Monday night that the transition is underway but stressed that they should not speak with the Biden team “unless specifically authorized.”
“As you may have seen, the [General Services Administration] Administrator has made an ascertainment to allow for the start of a Presidential transition,” Meadows wrote in an email shared with The Washington Post. “I want to remind all [Executive Office of the President] employees of existing procedures and guidance that we must adhere to throughout this Administration."
Meadows said he had designated points of contact between the Trump administration and Biden team, adding, “Unless specifically authorized, EOP personnel are not permitted to speak directly with a member of the Biden Transition Team or the Federal Transition Coordinator."
Meadows also asked staff to continue to use their White House email accounts for official correspondence.
“I am confident that each of you will represent and preserve the Executive Office of the President well as we carry on,” Meadows said, signing off with, “Keep it up.”
With eye on 2024, some Senate Republicans condemn Biden Cabinet picks
One day after Biden announced his first Cabinet picks, some Senate Republicans with 2024 presidential ambitions sharply criticized the president-elect’s choices.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who ran for president in 2016 and is leaving the door open to a future presidential run, said in a tweet Tuesday that members of Biden’s incoming Cabinet “went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline.”
“I support American greatness,” Rubio said. “And I have no interest in returning to the ‘normal’ that left us dependent on China.”
Left unmentioned by Rubio was the fact that several of Trump’s Cabinet members went to Ivy League schools. Trump himself went to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League school.
Foreign affairs and technology experts say that Biden is likely to maintain a hard line against Chinese technology companies such as Huawei, but with more help from U.S. allies that were alienated during the Trump years. Even so, several Senate Republicans on Tuesday claimed, without evidence, that Biden and his Cabinet appointees are too willing to accommodate Beijing.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a potential 2024 presidential contender, tweeted that Biden is “surrounding himself with panda huggers who will only reinforce his instincts to go soft on China.”
“America will be in deep trouble if the same officials who oversaw the Obama/Biden administration’s disastrous China policy enter office and roll back all of the progress made against Beijing over the past four years,” Cotton said.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), another likely White House candidate, criticized Biden’s choices in a tweet, calling them “corporatists and war enthusiasts — and #BigTech sellouts.”
Despite authorizing transition, Trump says he will ‘never concede’ and will file a broader lawsuit
Hours after authorizing the General Services Administration to initiate the Biden transition Monday, Trump doubled down on his insistence that he had won the election, writing in a late-night tweet that he will “never concede” and indicating Tuesday that he still plans to file a broader lawsuit contesting the results.
He later seemingly endorsed an idea suggested by actor Randy Quaid that a new in-person, paper-only vote be held, at least in parts of the country where “flagrant irregularities” were discovered.
“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” Trump wrote late Monday. “We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion’.”
Twitter slapped a warning label on the tweet, saying: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”
Trump’s claims of widespread fraud have been roundly rejected in court cases. He referred in his tweet to Dominion Voting Systems, a company that supplies voting technology for election jurisdictions across the United States.
Trump has accused Dominion of deleting votes for him, while his allies have claimed that Dominion’s software was created at the behest of the Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, to win that country’s elections. There is no evidence for those accusations. Chávez died in 2013.
In another tweet Tuesday morning, Trump said a lawsuit would soon be filed and spell out “in great detail all the ballot fraud and more.” He did not elaborate on where the suit would be filed.
He also cited a Breitbart News story about a poll showing a majority of Republicans did not accept the election result. “They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard,” Trump said.
Later, Trump retweeted a tweet by Quaid about revoting.
“Are you listening Republicans?” Trump added in his own words.
He returned to the subject of the election midmorning, writing: “Remember, the GSA has been terrific, and Emily Murphy has done a great job, but the GSA does not determine who the next President of the United States will be.”
Analysis: Biden sends signal he is serious about climate change with John Kerry pick
The latest sign that Biden plans to make tackling climate change a priority is his choice for chief climate diplomat.
The president-elect is tapping John F. Kerry, the former secretary of state and the Democratic Party’s 2004 presidential nominee, to be his presidential climate envoy, the campaign announced Monday.
Installing the senior statesman into the newly created position gives it gravitas at a time when U.S. credibility abroad on global warming and other issues has waned under Trump.
Analysis: Biden’s DHS pick adds cybersecurity chops to the incoming administration
Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security will bring a boatload of cybersecurity experience to the job.
Alejandro Mayorkas worked on numerous international cybersecurity agreements as deputy DHS secretary during the Obama administration, including a landmark 2015 deal with Beijing that briefly reduced Chinese hacking targeting U.S. companies. He also helped significantly increase the amount of cybersecurity intelligence that government shared with industry.
Since leaving office, Mayorkas has served as chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Cyber Leadership Council and practiced civil litigation, including on cybersecurity issues, for the law firm Wilmer Hale.
If he wins confirmation, cybersecurity pros are hoping he can help resume stalled efforts to boost international cooperation in cyberspace and help restore ties between government and industry on cybersecurity that frayed during the Trump administration.
Trump lashes out at Mattis over essay critical of ‘America First’ doctrine
Trump lashed out Tuesday at former defense secretary Jim Mattis, calling him the “world’s most overrated general,” a day after the publication of an essay he co-wrote that urged Biden to move away from Trump’s “America First” doctrine.
The piece, published in Foreign Affairs, argued that the United States needs to more actively engage with other nations, saying the country “cannot protect itself or its interests without the help of others.”
“The United States today is undermining the foundations of an international order manifestly advantageous to U.S. interests, reflecting a basic ignorance of the extent to which both robust alliances and international institutions provide vital strategic depth,” Mattis and the other authors wrote. “In practice, ‘America first’ has meant ‘America alone.’ That has damaged the country’s ability to address problems before they reach U.S. territory and has thus compounded the danger emergent threats pose.”
The piece was penned along with Kori Schake, director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute; Jim Ellis, a fellow at the Hoover Institution and former commander of U.S. Strategic Command; and Joe Felter, a fellow at the Hoover Institution.
“That says it all about Mattis,” Trump said Tuesday in his tweet, adding that he “should have fired him sooner.”
“World’s most overrated general!” Trump said.
Mattis tendered his resignation in 2018 as he disagreed with Trump’s decision to pull U.S. forces out of Syria, numerous U.S. officials have said.
Analysis: Yellen will face host of political problems as Biden’s treasury secretary
Biden’s treasury secretary may have short honeymoon with the nation’s economy in deep trouble.
Biden will take office this January almost certainly facing concurrent economic disasters, from deep scarring in the restaurant and hotel sectors to an alarming increase in permanent unemployment.
In picking Janet L. Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary, Biden has given his administration a seasoned Washington hand with as much credibility on macroeconomic policy as anyone else in the nation’s capital to fight those crises.
Jaime Harrison launches new PAC, says he’s open to leading DNC
Jaime Harrison, who proved to be a prodigious fundraiser in his unsuccessful bid against Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), on Tuesday launched a political action committee aimed at helping other Democrats and let it be known that he would be open to leading the Democratic National Committee.
Harrison told the Associated Press that his Dirt Road PAC will focus on investments in state-level Democratic candidates and parties, including voter registration efforts in areas that Democrats have viewed as harder to win. He indicated his first priority would be helping the pair of Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia involved in Jan. 5 runoffs.
“The days of just swooping in every few years and putting up a candidate, having no grass-roots infrastructure and thinking that we’re going to win — that’s just not working,” Harrison told the AP. “I’m going to focus on investing and doing it in a much deeper manner, and going into areas where people have just been forgotten, or been given up on.”
During an appearance to promote the PAC on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, Harrison, a former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, didn’t exactly tamp down talk of the prospect that he could be picked to lead the DNC.
“If the president-elect calls my number, then I’m getting into the game,” Harrison said. “If my number gets called, then I will definitely step onto the field.”
During his race against Graham, Harrison raised $133 million, tapping Democratic donors across the country.
Cabinet picks to be formally introduced in Delaware
At an event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris plan to introduce a slate of nominees for top diplomatic and foreign policy posts that his transition team announced Monday.
Biden’s choices, including John F. Kerry in a new climate ambassador post, reflected his comfort with international affairs and an intent to signal to the international community that a transfer of power is moving forward, even as Trump refuses to accept his loss at the ballot box.
Antony Blinken, whom Biden has selected as secretary of state; Alejandro Mayorkas, the Cuban-born homeland security secretary-designate; and Avril Haines, tapped as director of national intelligence, all have lengthy experience at the agencies they will lead.
Other high-profile choices announced Monday were Jake Sullivan, a Biden adviser who will become national security adviser, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a longtime diplomat tapped to represent the United States at the United Nations.
Trump to emerge for annual turkey pardoning
Over the past three weeks, Trump has made remarkably few public appearances as he continues to contest the election. On Tuesday, however, he plans to emerge to participate in an annual tradition: the presidential turkey pardoning ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to appear at 2 p.m.
The White House website has been open for voting on two candidates for the title of “national Thanksgiving turkey”: Corn and Cob.
“Corn and Cob were raised by Ron Kardel, National Turkey Federation Chairman and a 6th generation turkey, corn, and soybean farmer from Walcott, Iowa!” the site says. “After Tuesday’s pardoning ceremony at the White House, both turkeys will retire to their new home on the campus of Iowa State University.”
House Democrats reckon with a diminished majority
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, during his two decades as a senior Democratic vote-counter, has often preached to his fractious caucus about what he calls the “psychology of consensus.”
“I tell people: You may not always be on the team. There may be a time when you think: ‘I don’t agree with this. It’s not good for my district. I don’t think it’s good for the country,’ ” Hoyer (Md.) said in a recent interview. “We get that, but I want you to think consensus. I want you to think party unity.”
Come January, Hoyer and senior Democratic leaders might need a lot more than the power of positive thinking. Facing the tightest House majority in at least two decades, they are already sketching out ways to manage a legislature that will spend two years on a razor’s edge.
Laura Ingraham says Biden will be president: ‘This constitutes living in reality’
For weeks after most media outlets declared that Biden had won the presidential election, Fox News opinion hosts have continued airing unfounded claims of massive voter fraud and arguing that Trump could succeed in his long-shot legal battles to remain in the White House.
On Monday night, though, after Trump finally submitted to an official government transition to Biden, Laura Ingraham sounded a different note. While arguing that there are still “serious questions” about the election and stating that she backs Trump’s continued legal challenges, Ingraham urged viewers to prepare for Biden to become president.
“Unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20,” Ingraham said on “The Ingraham Angle.”