Hours after authorizing the General Services Administration to initiate the Biden transition Monday, Trump doubled down on his insistence that he had won the election, writing in a late-night tweet that he will “never concede” and indicating Tuesday that he still plans to file a broader lawsuit contesting the results.

He later seemingly endorsed an idea suggested by actor Randy Quaid that a new in-person, paper-only vote be held, at least in parts of the country where “flagrant irregularities” were discovered.

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” Trump wrote late Monday. “We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion’.”

Twitter slapped a warning label on the tweet, saying: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Trump’s claims of widespread fraud have been roundly rejected in court cases. He referred in his tweet to Dominion Voting Systems, a company that supplies voting technology for election jurisdictions across the United States.

Trump has accused Dominion of deleting votes for him, while his allies have claimed that Dominion’s software was created at the behest of the Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, to win that country’s elections. There is no evidence for those accusations. Chávez died in 2013.

In another tweet Tuesday morning, Trump said a lawsuit would soon be filed and spell out “in great detail all the ballot fraud and more.” He did not elaborate on where the suit would be filed.

He also cited a Breitbart News story about a poll showing a majority of Republicans did not accept the election result. “They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard,” Trump said.

Later, Trump retweeted a tweet by Quaid about revoting.

“Are you listening Republicans?” Trump added in his own words.