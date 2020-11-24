Jaime Harrison, who proved to be a prodigious fundraiser in his unsuccessful bid against Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), on Tuesday launched a political action committee aimed at helping other Democrats and let it be known that he would be open to leading the Democratic National Committee.

Harrison told the Associated Press that his Dirt Road PAC will focus on investments in state-level Democratic candidates and parties, including voter registration efforts in areas that Democrats have viewed as harder to win. He indicated that his first priority would be helping the pair of Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia involved in Jan. 5 runoffs.

“The days of just swooping in every few years and putting up a candidate, having no grassroots infrastructure and thinking that we’re going to win — that’s just not working,” Harrison told the AP. “I’m going to focus on investing and doing it in a much deeper manner, and going into areas where people have just been forgotten, or been given up on.”

During an appearance to promote the PAC on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, Harrison, a former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, didn’t exactly tamp down talk of the prospect that he could be picked to lead the DNC.

“If the president-elect calls my number, then I’m getting into the game,” Harrison said. “If my number gets called, then I will definitely step onto the field.”