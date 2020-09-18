Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Where Trump and Biden stand on the issues

In his reelection bid, President Trump is touting his stewardship of the economy, promising a rapid coronavirus vaccine, and employing tough rhetoric on immigration and social unrest. His challenger, former vice president Joe Biden, says he would reverse many of Trump’s actions and pursue ambitious proposals to address the pandemic, racial injustice and climate change. But as Trump has discovered, the most ambitious promises are often the toughest to accomplish in Washington.

The Washington Post compiled the candidates’ stances to inform readers about the issues defining the 2020 election. Both campaigns were given an opportunity to confirm or correct the characterizations. Biden’s campaign clarified several stances; Trump’s campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Coronavirus response

Supports mask mandates nationwide to fight the pandemic?

Supports federal action to expand testing?

Supports fast-tracking the development of a safe and effective vaccine?

Supports schools reopening amid the pandemic?

Withdraw from the World Health Organization?

Economy and trade

Supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour?

Supports United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal?

Supports ‘Made in America’ policies?

Supports allowing the Federal Reserve to operate independent of political pressure?

Supports an eviction moratorium during the pandemic?

Supports funding up to 12 weeks of paid family leave for American workers?

Supports Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal?

Supports tariffs on goods from China?

Supports reparations to descendants of enslaved people?

Taxes and entitlements

Supports extending $600-per-month federal unemployment insurance supplement?

Supports cutting Social Security?

Supports 2017 GOP tax cut?

Supports increasing capital gains taxes?

Supports increasing corporate tax rate?

Supports opportunity zones, which create tax incentives to encourage investment in struggling communities?

Health care

Supports Affordable Care Act?

Supports requiring health insurance to cover preexisting conditions?

Supports a public health insurance option for government-financed care?

Supports lowering Medicare eligibility age?

Supports Medicaid expansion, as 38 states and the District already have done under the ACA?

Supports right-to-try legislation, which allows patients with life-threatening diseases or conditions to have access to experimental drugs or procedures?

Supports importing certain prescription drugs from Canada, where they are sold at a lower cost?

Supports allowing undocumented immigrants to get insurance through Medicaid or other public insurance programs?

Criminal justice

Supports ‘defunding’ the police?

Supports ending qualified immunity, which shields police from lawsuits?

Supports lowering mandatory minimum prison sentences?

Supports federal legalization of recreational marijuana?

Supports the death penalty?

Supports privatizing prisons?

Supports eliminating cash bail?

Voting and government

Supports vote-by-mail?

Which states will offer vote-by-mail Ballot automatically mailed Ballot application automatically mailed Can vote by mail Only with an excuse beyond covid-19 fear ME VT NH AK WI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC LA MS AL GA HI OK TX FL Source: Post reporting

Graphic: At least 84% of American voters can cast ballots by mail in the fall

Supports voter ID laws, which require voters to show identification at the polls?

Supports restoring voting rights for people convicted of felonies who have completed their sentences?

When people convicted of felonies become eligible to vote In prison After prison sentence After prison, parole and probation Some permanently disenfranchised ME VT NH AK WI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA* UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC LA MS AL GA HI OK TX FL *Only after prison and parole, does not include probation Source: Brennan Center for Justice, as of Aug. 5

Supports statehood for Washington, D.C.?

Supports statehood for Puerto Rico?

Supports eliminating the Senate filibuster?

Supports congressional term limits?

Supports eliminating the electoral college?

Supports adding more seats to the Supreme Court?

Foreign policy

Supports committing to NATO?

Supports withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban?

Supports the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal?

Supports moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem?

Supports Iran nuclear deal?

Acknowledges that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign?

Supports ending assistance for the Saudi-led war in Yemen?

Supports direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, without prior concessions?

Supports current restrictions on U.S.-Cuba relations?

Supports the creation of Space Force?

Supports increasing the Defense Department budget from current levels?

Climate and the environment

Believes climate change is real and recent warming is largely driven by human activity?

Supports an active role for the federal government in reducing greenhouse gas emissions?

Supports rejoining the Paris agreement?

Supports banning fracking?

Supports fossil fuel extraction in public water and on public land, such as the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge?

Supports banning fossil fuel exports?

Supports Keystone XL pipeline?

Supports nuclear power?

Immigration

Supports ‘zero tolerance’ policy that led to family separations at the border?

Supports building additional wall on the U.S.-Mexico border?

Supports a moratorium on deportations?

Supports banning sanctuary cities?

Supports the United States accepting fewer than 50,000 refugees per year?

Supports increasing the number of high-skilled immigrants?

Abortion

Supports nominating antiabortion justices to the Supreme Court?

Supports additional abortion restrictions?

Supports public funding for abortions?

Should there be restrictions on late-term abortions?

Education

Supports making public colleges tuition-free?

Supports universal prekindergarten?

Supports federal funding to send students to private schools?

Supports banning charter schools?

Supports cross-examination of accusers of sexual assault at colleges and universities?

Gun control

Supports a federal assault weapons ban?

Supports a widespread, mandatory program for confiscating guns?

Supports requirement for gun owners to register their firearms?

Supports requiring background checks on every gun purchase?

Supports banning rapid-fire rifle attachments known as bump stocks?

LGBTQ rights

Supports extending federal anti-discrimination protections to gay and transgender people?

Supports ban on transgender people in the military?

Supports same-sex marriage?