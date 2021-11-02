What to know about the 2021 election

It’s Election Day.

Follow live updates on elections across the country here.

Virginia: Democrat Terry McAuliffe is running against Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor. Here’s what to know about the Virginia governor’s race. Elections for lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 House of Delegates seats are also being held. Results for all Virginia statewide elections will be available here. Local Virginia election results will be here.

New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy (D) takes on Republican former state legislator Jack Ciattarelli. Live results will be available here.

Mayoral races: Several major cities will elect new mayors including New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Buffalo. Live results for those races are here.

U.S. House: Three special elections in U.S. House districts will determine new members of Congress. Two are in Ohio, the 11th and 15th districts, and one in Florida, the 20th district. Ohio live results are here. Florida live results are here.