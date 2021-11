Since early votes and Election Day votes are counted at different times, the results at any given moment on election night are unlikely to reflect the true state of the election. The Post will not declare winners in contested races or add color to our maps until 35 percent of the expected vote has been counted. After polls close, absentee ballots, early in-person votes and Election Day votes are counted at different times. This can cause shifts in the lead through election night, because the partisan differences influencing when people vote have not gone away. Democrats tend to vote early, and Republicans tend to vote on Election Day.