California’s 22nd Congressional District, which stretches from eastern Fresno into some of the state’s biggest farming communities, became vacant in January when Nunes resigned to take over the Trump Media & Technology Group. As the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes became a national figure in his party, and a target for Democrats, raising $12.7 million for his 2018 reelection and $26.8 million ahead of his 2020 win.

The candidates running to replace Nunes, in both parties, have raised a fraction of that, and both Republican and Democratic committees have largely ignored the race. While the district shifted left during Trump’s presidency, giving the ex-president just 52 percent of the vote in 2020 and 2016, it was pulled apart by the state’s nonpartisan redistricting commission, whose adjusted borders will take effect in regular June primaries and the November election.

Three of the candidates on Tuesday’s ballot are not running for any seat in November, including Heng. None are running in the new, and more Democratic, 22nd Congressional District. Three candidates — Republican Navy veteran and small business owner Matt Stoll, Republican Navy veteran and ex-FBI agent Michael Maher, and Democratic Marine veteran Eric Garcia — are separately running in the new, and safely Democratic, 21st Congressional District, where Rep. Jim Costa (D-Calif.) is seeking reelection.

“The fact that one of these relative unknowns will get to put congressman or congresswoman on their resume is, frankly, kinda nuts,” Fresno Bee columnist Marek Warszawski wrote last month, calling the election the “least consequential in recent memory.”

That’s largely how donors have viewed the race. Heng, who ran unsuccessfully for a different House seat in 2018, topped the field with around $215,000 raised, and donations from the PACs led by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). But after a February candidate forum, the Fresno GOP split its endorsement between two candidates: Stoll and Connie Conway, a former GOP leader in the state Assembly, who also says she’d serve out Nunes’s term and retire.

“I’m seeking this opportunity to serve and finish the term,” Conway told Republicans. “I’m not a stepping stone candidate.” Conway briefly served as California's executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency, appointed by Trump; Lourin Hubbard, a Democratic manager at the local water quality control board, has said that he also wouldn’t run in November, because under the new district lines, he’ll be represented by Costa.

Under California’s special election rules, the seat could be filled by this election if one candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote. If none does, the top two finishers will face each other on June 7, the same day as the state’s regularly-scheduled midterm primaries.

Either result would give the winner potentially just a few months in Congress, where Democrats currently hold a 221-209 majority, with five vacancies — all but one in Republican districts. The four Republicans in today’s race have sketched out very few differences, all of them endorsing an audit of the 2020 election and pledging to protect farmers’ livelihoods from environmental regulations. The major point of disagreement has been whether the district would be well-served by a representative who’d be gone in 2023.

“I’m not just in here to run for a special election to get some sort of title,” Maher said at the February candidate forum.

But while the 71-year old Conway has suggested this would be her last elected office, Heng, 37, has said she may run for something else. Heng, the CEO of a company that’s designing an encrypted Internet browser, ran for U.S. Senate last year and got national attention for a PAC ad. In it, she burned a photo of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), calling her the “face of socialism” and calling herself the “face of freedom.”

Heng has taken a more low-key approach to this race, emphasizing her six years as a staffer in the House and saying she has the experience to do as much as possible for the Central Valley before her term ends.