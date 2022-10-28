National Election deniers hope a hand count in Nevada offers a roadmap for the future The GOP nominee for secretary of state has pushed to jettison voting machines. One county is already experimenting with counting ballots manually. Volunteers Marcia Peznowski, Jean Kocvara, Kathleen O’Connor and Don McCallum tally votes during a training session for hand counting voter ballots at a Nye County government building in Pahrump, Nev. (David Becker for The Washington Post)

PAHRUMP, Nev. — Jay Goldberg, a retired electrician who enjoys four-wheeling with his wife, Bonnie, in the dusty hills that loom over this desert town, sat in a tiny government office here this week counting ballots by hand because he believes the 2020 vote was rigged against Donald Trump. “If something can be manipulated, it eventually will be,” said Goldberg, 70, referring to unproven claims that tabulation machines made by Dominion Voting Systems threw the presidency to Joe Biden. “It’s that simple.”

And to Goldberg, there’s a simple answer: Go back to hand counts. It’s a solution being embraced this fall in Nye County, a rural outpost of 53,000 where officials who deny the results of the 2020 election hold sway.

Should Republicans prevail statewide in November, officials could be pushing it across Nevada next year. Like-minded GOP candidates nationwide have offered similar proposals, even as election experts and Democratic candidates have argued that such steps are only likely to further undermine faith in American democracy.

Leading the push in Nevada is Jim Marchant, the GOP nominee for secretary of state — a position with authority over the battleground state’s elections. If Marchant is elected — a strong possibility in Nevada, where races for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate and secretary of state are all neck and neck, according to polls and campaign operatives from both parties — he would wield broad power to implement his agenda across the state.

In addition to championing hand counts, Marchant has promised if elected to “decertify” the 2020 Nevada result because he believes Trump won. Marchant could also attempt to thwart certification of the popular vote in the 2024 presidential race — something he has said he would have done had he been in office in 2020. And he plans to spread his gospel across the nation. “Some of you may have heard that I convinced a county here in Nevada to implement a new prototype for the election system that we’re going to deploy all around the country, with your help,” he promised from the stage of a Trump rally this month in Minden, Nev.

It was Marchant who gave a lengthy presentation to the Nye County Board of Commissioners last March that used debunked 2020 claims to argue for getting rid of the machines. Marchant’s presentation worked: The board’s five Republican members voted unanimously that day to seek a hand count in the Nov. 8 general election, although the county later decided to use electronic tabulators as well, to verify the hand count.

That process now faces its moment of truth. The hand count, which began this week with tabulation of early votes, could deepen distrust in elections, experts say, by opening up the possibility of lengthy delays or serious mistakes.

“In a jurisdiction that’s larger, and I already think Nye is pretty big for this kind of thing, it becomes really challenging,” said Pamela Smith, president of Verified Voting, a nonprofit that promotes secure election practices such as post-election audits. Among other things, hand counts invite mass human error and delay results, she said, and they reflect a lack of understanding of the safeguards already in place to ensure the accuracy of machine counts.

If Marchant gets his way, Nye could be a hand-counting model for all of Nevada — and perhaps the nation. His platform as secretary of state would give him a louder voice, and perhaps a bigger stick, to encourage other counties to embrace hand counting. He could try to block the use of electronic machines, a move that most election experts say would make it all but impossible for the state’s largest population centers, Las Vegas and Reno, to deliver timely results. And he plans to seek legislation ending early voting and mail voting — limiting access to the polls for millions of Nevadans, many of whom work in the 24-hour casino economy in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Marchant has all but promised that if he loses on Nov. 8 he will contest the result.

“The same people that were in charge in 2020 are in charge in this election, and what’s going to be different?” Marchant asked at a recent poll-watcher training in the lobby of a downtown Las Vegas hotel.

Neither Marchant nor his campaign manager responded to interview requests from The Washington Post.

Marchant’s unfounded claims of election fraud began not with the 2020 presidential election but with his own bid for Congress that year, in which he lost by just under 5 percentage points, or 16,000 votes. Like the Trump campaign and several other Republicans who lost, Marchant sued unsuccessfully, claiming that election officials in Clark County, home to Las Vegas, had sent thousands of absentee ballots to ineligible voters. Marchant provided no evidence that illegal ballots had been cast, according to court records.

Like the others, the case was dismissed. But Marchant had found an issue that resonated with both the outgoing president and his supporters. In February 2021, he announced his plan to run for secretary of state. In March, he led a rally in front of the state Capitol in Carson City before delivering boxes he claimed were filled with credible complaints about the 2020 contest. The next month, he successfully pressed the state GOP to censure the term-limited secretary of state, Republican Barbara Cegavske, claiming she failed to investigate those claims.

Along the way, Marchant founded a new political organization, the America First Secretary of State Coalition, inviting election-denying candidates from around the country to join him: Mark Finchem of Arizona, Kristina Karamo from Michigan and Audrey Trujillo from New Mexico, among others.

A year ago, Marchant spoke at “For God & Country: Patriot Double-Down,” a gathering in Las Vegas of adherents of QAnon, an extremist movement promoting election conspiracies as well as the baseless claim that Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles. At the event, Marchant told the audience that QAnon influencer Juan O Savin had persuaded him to launch the coalition.

“We need to take back the secretaries of state offices around the country. So not only did they ask me to run, they asked me to put together a coalition,” Marchant claimed, according to news reports at the time.

Marchant also began teaming up with like-minded election conspiracists from around the country, hosting an “election integrity” conference funded in part by Patrick Byrne, the election-denying CEO of Overstock.com, and making presentations to government officials.

“Dispose of electronic voting and tabulation machines and do not use them in any elections going forward,” Marchant told Nye County commissioners at the March presentation, where he was joined by retired Army Col. Phil Waldron and businessman Russell J. Ramsland Jr., who had worked with Trump’s legal team to raise doubts about the machines in 2020.

Around the country, only a handful of jurisdictions count ballots by hand, mostly counties and towns with tiny populations concentrated in New England and Wisconsin, according to data provided by Verified Voting. Together, voters living in these communities represent just 0.2 percent of registered voters nationwide.

But so far this year, communities in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada and New Hampshire have discussed switching to hand-counting of ballots. Just last week, the clerk of Elko County, Nev. — about the same size as Nye, with roughly 53,000 residents — announced plans to conduct a hand-counted audit after the Nov. 8 election.

Experts say that if hand counting is adopted on a broad scale, election results could be thrown into chaos by errors and delays. That could give bad actors more time to sow doubts and to slow or even block certification. Time and again, post-election audits have confirmed that machine counts are accurate. No proof has emerged that the machines were hacked in 2020.

“If the whole point of this is to engender more trust in the correctness of the election outcome, then I think the first thing is to understand the existing process and what is already in place to make for a trustworthy election,” Smith said. She noted that jurisdictions in Nevada already audit results by hand-counting a sample of ballots. They do so after unofficial results have been reported, encouraging confidence in the result without gumming up counting on election night.

But the proposals hold appeal for many Trump supporters, reflecting widespread belief that the 2020 election was illegitimate and boosting fundraising for conservative candidates and groups. Among the backers of a hand count at the Nye commissioners’ meeting last March was a man named Mark F. Kampf, a candidate for Nye County clerk.

Kampf, a Republican, is on the ballot Nov. 8 — but he’s also the acting clerk overseeing the hand count. The previous clerk, Sandra Merlino, resigned after pushing back against commissioners’ request that she consider adopting a hand count.

Kampf said during the public comment period at the March commissioners meeting that he “fully” supports Marchant’s proposal for the hand count, citing what he described as widespread doubts that the last election was fair.

“Through my process of meeting people in this county, one of the biggest concerns was whether or not they should even vote,” he said. “When I hear that, it brings me great concern.”

Sitting in his bare office in the desert-toned Pahrump courthouse, Kampf said in an interview this month that he wants to restore public faith in elections with a well-run count that proves the results are valid.

“My goal is to have the most transparent election process that I can have,” he said. “My goal is to have the public be able to see what’s going on.”

He conceded that has not been easy. In August, the secretary of state’s office, in response to the growing interest in hand-counting in some counties, issued temporary regulations requiring that all counties planning to hand-count their results must do so within seven days of Election Day — a near-impossibility for all but the tiniest counties in Nevada.

As a result, Kampf opted to continue using Nye’s Dominion-made tabulators in addition to the hand count, exempting the county from the new rules. When Nye publishes unofficial results on election night, as well as its official, canvassed results 10 days later, they will come from the electronic tabulators, not the hand count.

Critics of Marchant say one of their greatest fears is that if he wins, he will roll back the new hand-counting regulation — making it easier for more counties to opt for the process.

These critics also fear that Marchant could, with the stroke of a pen, decertify electronic voting machines in Nevada. State law requires Nevada counties to use only certified machines, so such a move would effectively block their use, even in giant population centers such as Clark and Washoe counties, where Democratic leaders have no interest in hand counting.

Such a move probably would face an immediate legal challenge from those counties, several experts said.

Kampf predicted that his hand count will go well. He has recruited and trained more than 100 volunteers. He has promised that each of at least eight counting teams per day will include at least one Republican and one Democrat — not an easy feat in a county where 69 percent of voters chose Trump in 2020.

With two shifts per day, the counting is scheduled to run through Nov. 12 “but we will continue until finished,” Kampf said.

On Thursday, the second day of the count, Kampf conceded that it has gone more slowly than he expected. The five-person teams, made up primarily of retirees, have huddled diligently for hours in small offices in a low-slung government building, sifting through the ballots, reading aloud the results and marking their tally sheets, he said. But they have not yet reached the goal of completing five batches of 50 ballots per shift.

“It’s not what I expected,” he said. “But it’s still early in the process. Today was almost double what we did yesterday.”

Marchant’s critics see the candidate as an acute threat to democracy, but some of them concede that the issue is not necessarily a top motivator in Nevada. At a recent Sunday morning kickoff for a Democratic door-knocking blitz partly sponsored by NARAL, the abortion rights advocacy group, Marchant’s opponent took pains to link voting rights to all the other issues motivating Democrats to cast ballots this year.

“Unfortunately, my opponent wants to take away our mail ballots, our early voting, our same-day voter registration, our automatic voter registration,” Democrat Cisco Aguilar told the group. “We will fight to protect your rights as females, and we will fight to protect the right to the ballot box because we know all of these issues run directly through the ballot box.”

Karen Caraway, 52, a retiree who has been canvassing for the Democratic ticket for several weeks, said she thinks the candidates’ message linking abortion advocacy and access to the vote is a strong one.

“It’s part of the GOP’s plan — to take voting rights and women’s rights away,” she said. “We can’t let anything slide.”

Liberal groups are taking the race seriously. The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (DASS) raised a total of $2.5 million nationwide in 2018, and had no full-time staff. This year the committee employs eight full-time workers and is spending at least $11 million — including $6 million in Nevada. Other top priorities include Michigan and Minnesota, with their own tight races for secretary of state.

“There is a real urgency to preserve our democracy, and secretaries of state are one of the last lines of defense,” said DASS executive director Kim Rogers.

There is no known comparable spending for Marchant. His own campaign has raised just $355,000 to date, compared with Aguilar’s $1.5 million. An independent committee called Conservatives for Election Integrity that lists Marchant as its contact has raised a total this cycle of about $400,000.

Meanwhile, the Republican State Leadership Committee, a sibling of the Republican National Committee that makes independent expenditures on behalf of a variety of state-level campaigns, has announced just $200,000 in spending on secretary of state races this year — and the buys are in Georgia and Colorado, where neither Republican candidate is an election denier.

Some of what Marchant has pledged to do — eliminate early voting and universal mail voting, for instance — would require new laws that would be possible only if Republicans take control of the state legislature and governor’s mansion.

And any effort to thwart a presidential outcome would be quickly met with a lawsuit, with the Nevada Supreme Court expected to order Marchant to fulfill his duty to certify the result of the popular vote.

Those who are still unpersuaded that the 2020 vote was decided fairly, meanwhile, say they would welcome a closer look at the outcome of the coming election. They say a hand count makes sense to tamp down perceptions that the process is not transparent enough — and to be sure the final tally accurately reflects the wishes of voters.

“We want to get it right,” said Goldberg, the volunteer counter. “I may not be happy that you won. But if you won fair and square, that’s all we can do.”

