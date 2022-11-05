Three presidents converge in Pa.; Obama warns, ‘Democracy is on the ballot’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — President Biden and former president Barack Obama are teaming up here Saturday to campaign for Democrats in this critical battleground state, making their first joint campaign appearance of the midterms and punctuating the high stakes of contests for U.S. Senate and governor in Pennsylvania. Congressional districts have changed. Find yours for the 2022 midterm elections. ArrowRight On the other side of the state, former president Donald Trump will hold a rally with GOP contenders Saturday night, delivering a closing pitch as he looks to cement his influence on the 2022 elections. Trump has traveled the country stoking grievances and promoting false claims about the 2020 election, as he encourages voters to elect Republicans who have in many cases echoed his rhetoric and combativeness.

The extraordinary convergence of the current president and his two predecessors highlights the broad implications of Pennsylvania this year and beyond. The expensive and bruising Senate race is seen as key to which party controls the chamber next year. The race pits Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman against Republican Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor. Polls show a close competition.

The governor’s race includes Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who helped lead unsuccessful efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Pennsylvania and would have significant influence over future elections, against Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is viewed as a rising star in the party and who has attacked his opponent as a dire threat to democratic norms.

Earlier Saturday, Obama headlined a rally for Fetterman in Pittsburgh, where he painted a grim picture of a fractured country on the brink of losing its democracy.

“Consider the fact that our democracy is on the ballot,” Obama said. “Democrats may not be perfect, I’m the first one to admit it. I’m not perfect ... but right now, with a few notable exceptions, most Republican politicians aren’t even pretending that rules apply to them. They just make stuff up.”

Obama claimed Trump wants Oz in the Senate to influence the results if there’s another close presidential race in 2024. “Think about that, he’s basically saying if I lose again I need him to put his thumbs on the scale,” Obama said. According to a book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump told advisers that he needs people such as Oz in office in case the election is challenged in 2024 or Democrats try to impeach him again.

During the GOP primary, when Oz was appealing to Trump's base, he questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, but by September said he would have voted to certify Biden's win. He also has said he will accept the results of his race if he loses.

The 44th president said he realized other issues might feel more pressing to many voters. “I understand democracy might not seem like a top priority right now when gas prices are high and grocery bills are high,” Obama said. “But let me tell you something, Pennsylvania, we’ve seen throughout history, we’ve seen around the world, what happens when you give up on democracy.”

The presidential split-screen comes in a state starkly reflecting the country’s divisions. Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016 and Biden defeated him there in a competitive race four years later. After the election, the state was a focal point of an unsuccessful effort by Trump and his allies to overturn the results. Strategists in both parties expect it to be a key 2024 battleground.

Saturday’s planned appearances also offered a potential glimpse of the 2024 race, with Trump and Biden each signaling an intention to run again.

The more immediate focal point was on races set to be decided on Tuesday. In contrast to the Senate contest, Shapiro has run comfortably ahead of Mastriano in the gubernatorial contest, polls show, as many independents and some Republicans reject Mastriano’s far-right extremism and espousal of Christian nationalist views. Many GOP leaders have stayed away from Mastriano’s campaign, often isolating it from much of the party establishment.

The Senate race between Oz and Fetterman has tightened in recent weeks, polls show, as the two head into the final days of a hard-fought campaign that has often focused more on personal attacks that policy ideas. Fetterman has spent most of the race trying to depict Oz as an out-of-touch celebrity who has lived outside Pennsylvania. Oz has sought to cast Fetterman as soft on crime and he has accused his rival of being insufficiently transparent about his health after suffering a stroke in May.

Obama addressed Fetterman’s health on Saturday, saying in Pittsburgh: “John’s stroke did not change who he is, it didn’t change what he cares about, it didn’t change his values, his heart, his fight. It doesn’t change who he will represent when he gets to the U.S. Senate.”

Fetterman is recovering from a stroke that left him with symptoms of an auditory processing disorder, according to the Democrat and his doctor. He has also at times struggled with his speech. His doctors have said he is capable of serving in the job of U.S. senator.

Trump is scheduled to appear Saturday night at a regional airfield outside Pittsburgh with both Oz, who won a bruising GOP primary with the help of Trump’s endorsement, and Mastriano, who won Trump’s support at the end of the GOP primary, as it appeared he was poised for victory.

Mastriano has been unwavering in his commitment to false claims about fraud in the 2020 election. Oz has run toward the middle in the general, at times de-emphasizing his relationship with Trump, but in a debate pledged to support him in 2024.

Trump’s event Saturday is the second of four rallies for him in a final swing before Election Day. He last appeared in the state in September for a rally in Wilkes-Barre. Pennsylvania was critical to Trump’s electoral path in the past two presidential campaigns and would be again in 2024 as he prepares to formally announce his candidacy shortly after the midterms.

Trump’s super PAC has been running ads in the state attacking Fetterman as aligned with Biden and soft on crime. One of the spots seized on Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke in May, saying he “just isn’t right.”

Biden has spent the final week before the midterms crisscrossing the country with a mix of campaign rallies and official White House events touting his administration’s policies and legislation passed by Democrats, including student debt relief, the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act and a domestic semiconductor manufacturing bill.

The president has also used all of his stops to lambaste Republicans for proposals that would slash or curb Social Security and Medicare and delivered an unprecedented warning to voters that GOP candidates who refuse to accept Tuesday’s results could set the nation on a “path to chaos.”

But unlike Obama, Biden has largely visited states that are safely Democratic, including New Mexico, California and Illinois, with stops in New York and an election eve rally in Maryland still planned. Biden also visited Florida, where Republican statewide candidates hold comfortable leads.

Some Biden aides had been uneasy about the prospect of the former and current president appearing together for fear that Obama would overshadow Biden and invite unfavorable comparisons. But the Philadelphia event came together as a result of Biden advisers requesting that Obama come for a joint appearance, according to those familiar with the planning, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal dynamics.

Advisers to both men said they are in frequent touch and the Obama staff clears its events with Biden’s so they are in close coordination.

The current dynamic between the two men is in some ways a role reversal from when Obama had to take a back seat during his party’s midterms in 2010 after the passage of the Affordable Care Act brought down his approval ratings. Biden was the sought-after surrogate, as he was in 2018, when Trump was president and Democrats retook control of the House.

Biden’s low approval ratings — hovering at about 43 percent, according to a Washington Post average of polls — have been a drag on many Democratic candidates, who have sought to keep their distance from Biden in their campaigns’ final stretch.

Pennsylvania has been the exception: Biden, a native Pennsylvanian and longtime senator of neighboring Delaware, has visited the state several times since kicking off the campaign season at the end of August, including for a speech on the future of democracy he held on Sept. 1. Biden has also appeared with Fetterman on a handful of occasions, making him one of the few Democrats running on purple terrain willing to appear with the president.

Biden often refers to his upbringing in Scranton as evidence of his blue-collar roots and points to the state being critical to his 2020 victory. If Biden chooses to run again in 2024 — which he has said he plans to do — there is broad agreement across both parties that Pennsylvania would again be key to his path to a second term.

Arnsdorf reported from Latrobe, Pa. Abutaleb reported from Washington.

