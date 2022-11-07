In Ohio, two millennial women face off in a battleground House race

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AKRON, Ohio — Emilia Sykes was the first Black woman under 30 to serve in the Ohio legislature. At 36, she has followed in her parents’ footsteps and climbed the ranks of Democratic leadership, experience she emphasizes on the campaign trail. Congressional districts have changed. Find yours for the 2022 midterm elections. ArrowRight Madison Gesiotto Gilbert was crowned Miss Ohio USA in 2014 — where she first met Donald Trump. Gesiotto Gilbert, 30, later served on the Trump campaign and on his inaugural committee. An attorney and new mom, she is pitching herself as an “independent voice.”

The race in Ohio’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District, one of the country’s most competitive U.S. House contests, features two millennial women pitching starkly contrasting ideas for the future and hailing from very different backgrounds. While the campaign has featured disagreements over abortion, crime, the economy and other issues that have been in the spotlight across the country, the candidates stand out from those in dozens of other House battlegrounds.

No natter who wins, the outcome will usher in a shift from Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, the 49-year-old man who vacated the current 13th District seat to run for the U.S. Senate. Sykes and Gesiotto Gilbert are running to join a legislative body where, according to the Congressional Research Service, the average representative is a 54-year-old man.

Yet Sykes is running less as a change candidate than as a trusted and experienced legislator. For almost 40 years, her state House seat has been held by Sykes or one of her parents, Vernon and Barbara. Her father still serves in the state Senate and sits on the committee that drafted the new congressional districts as part of the decennial redistricting process.

“I really learned a lot about this community, and how to work for this community more effectively, and it shows in the bills that I’ve been able to pass the resources I’ve been able to bring back to the community,” Sykes said in a recent interview with The Washington Post. “With additional time and service, I can continue to do more.”

When asked about being a millennial running against another millennial, she said, “I’m running to represent my community and no matter who I was running against, I would be running the same kind of race.”

Gesiotto Gilbert, whose campaign declined to make her available for an interview, citing scheduling conflicts, is advocating a new, conservative direction, and underscoring her pageant and political commentator work as well as her legal career and new motherhood. She is largely running on a platform of vowing to lower costs and government spending.

“The Republican Party is starting to look and feel like America. More younger candidates are running for office, more women are running for office,” Gesiotto Gilbert said recently on the Fox Across America podcast. “People are excited about that.”

Gesiotto Gilbert gave birth to a boy in mid-September, and she has highlighted him and her husband — former NFL player Marcus Gilbert — on social media. Like many millennials, she posts vertical video updates online. The clips summarize the campaign stop or event where she was filming.

When Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), traveled to Ohio in October, Gesiotto Gilbert posted a video of her unpacking a gift basket with a gas gift card meant to represent high costs, baby formula meant to point to the shortage, Monopoly money meant to signify irresponsible spending, and a map showing San Francisco, which is Pelosi’s district.

The new 13th Congressional District seat is centered on Akron and no longer contains Youngstown or Warren, which are in the current 13th, represented by Ryan, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio. The district is slightly more Republican after redistricting, but was drawn to be a near-even competitive matchup.

Sykes has adopted a similar strategy to the one Ryan is using in the Senate race, aiming to portray her opponent as an extremist out of touch with the area. Gesiotto Gilbert originally filed to run in the 9th District against Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, before announcing her bid here.

“I think the biggest difference is the extremism that she brings with her and so much of it being connected to the former president and not really being considerate of the district,” Sykes said of Gesiotto Gilbert. She added: “You can’t make decisions with the former president because that’s who you owe your loyalty to. My loyalty is to the people in this community.”

Asked for comment on Sykes’s criticism, Gesiotto Gilbert’s campaign provided a statement from the Republican candidate saying, “My opponent has failed to solve problems and deliver real results for Ohio throughout her long career in elected office. She will be a rubber stamp for President Biden’s and Nancy Pelosi’s failed policies that have led to record price increases and a national crime wave.”

In the interview, Sykes declined to say whether Biden should run for reelection or if she would support Pelosi to lead House Democrats.

Gesiotto Gilbert said in the statement that she is running to lower costs and help manufacturers and small businesses. “Ohioans deserve an independent voice in Washington who is truly focused on solving our most pressing problems,” she added.

The Republican nominee displays a photo of her and Trump on the main page of her campaign website, and spoke — days before giving birth — at a Trump rally in Youngstown in September. She brings up criticisms of Democrats in her rare media interviews more than she does Trump, but has not shied away from pointing out their ties.

“We’re all united in one fight: the fight to save Ohio, to save America,” she said at the rally. “I refuse to let the radical Democrats determine his fate,” she said of her son, who was due the week of the rally.

Supporters said they see Gesiotto Gilbert as a new and necessary voice for the party. “Madison brings this new energy, this new revival that kind of like takes over and inspires people to create more change,” said Hannah Petersen, a sophomore at Walsh University who cited her own pageant background.

Supporters of Sykes said they see her as a proven leader with a style that is different from Ryan’s. “She doesn’t do her screaming and yelling and pounding her fist on the table,” said Mark Derrig, the legislative chair of UAW Local 4302 in Firestone Park.

Sykes has spoken out about facing extra scrutiny from statehouse security personnel she said were skeptical that she was a lawmaker. She later launched the We Belong Here PAC to support Black women in Ohio politics. In the days before the election, her campaign held a “Divine Nine Weekend of Action,” aimed at members of the group of historically Black sororities and fraternities.

Republican voters in the district who spoke to The Washington Post cited inflation and crime as the top issues in the race, while Democrats listed inflation and abortion access.

A recent ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee attacking Sykes says that “no one is safe with liberal Emilia Sykes,” and a recent ad from the GOP group Congressional Leadership Fund suggests that Sykes backs releasing domestic violence offenders, referring to her support of Ohio House Bill 315, a bipartisan bill to change cash bail.

Democrats have sought to rebut the attacks. House Majority PAC has run an ad crediting Sykes for adding more money to fight violent crimes. In the state House, Sykes championed efforts to strengthen protections against domestic violence and pushed back against the notion that she is not aggressive enough when it comes to violent crime.

“It’s laughable. It would be funny if it weren’t so serious, because one of the things that I have been awarded for and have gotten the most praise and bipartisan support is my work on protecting victims of domestic violence,” said Sykes, responding to the attacks.

Sykes and Democrats have accused Gesiotto Gilbert of being too extreme on abortion, saying in an ad last month that she’d push an agenda to ban abortion even in cases of rape or incest.

Gesiotto Gilbert supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade and a 2016 bill that would ban abortion starting around six weeks of pregnancy. In a September interview, she told Spectrum News that exceptions for rape or incest should be left to the states.

