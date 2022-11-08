The states our reporters are watching for potential elections issues

Voting and ballot counting are likely to again come under scrutiny this election. Here are the places our reporters are watching.
Arizona
Maricopa County: In recent years, Arizona’s most populous county has become a focus of election deniers who baselessly claim widespread fraud. After Biden narrowly won the state in 2020, the Republican-led Arizona State Senate ordered a ballot review of the results in Maricopa County — over the objections of Republican-led county board. The months-long ballot review, which elections experts criticized as haphazard and unreliable, ultimately found “no substantial differences” between the county’s certified tallies and the recount.
So far, in 2022, there are already allegations of voter intimidation and lawsuits over political groups monitoring drop boxes for signs of fraud.
Michigan
Wayne County: Michigan’s largest county, home to Detroit, has been the center of election fraud claims, particularly after the 2020 election when Trump personally called two GOP members of the Wayne County Canvassing Board and urged them not to certify election results that he believed were tainted. Despite the pressure, the board ultimately certified the results in 2020. Unproven allegations of problems in Wayne County’s administration of elections persist in 2022. The GOP candidate for secretary of state, Kristina Karamo, sued the top election official in Detroit last month, seeking to not count absentee ballots not cast in person with an ID, even though that runs contrary to state requirements. A Wayne County Circuit Court judge rejected the request Monday.
Wisconsin
Milwaukee: Wisconsin’s largest city — a stronghold for Democrats — is often one of the last communities in the state to report its full results. This year, city elections director Claire Woodall-Vogg is predicting results will be tabulated by midnight Eastern time. The city has issued about 67,000 absentee ballots — thousands more than in the 2018 midterm election — but now has more equipment that will allow them to be processed faster, Woodall-Vogg said.
Green Bay: Republican poll watchers won a recent lawsuit allowing them more access to observe early voting processes. They are expected to closely monitor voting on Election Day.
Georgia
Fulton County: Georgia’s biggest county is one of the country’s most important political battlegrounds. After the 2020 presidential race, election officials there came under intense pressure to respond to baseless conspiracy theories, death threats and harassment from Trump and his allies. Local leaders struggled for almost a year to find a new head of the Department of Registration and Elections, which has been slow to prepare for the midterm elections. Now they worry this will lead to more mistakes and still more accusations of fraud.
Cobb County: Election officials in Georgia’s third most populous county announced Monday that they would ship hundreds of ballots overnight to voters who requested an absentee ballot but never received it because of a clerical error. The American Civil Liberties Union and Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit on behalf of Cobb residents over the weekend. As part of a settlement reached Monday, the county said it will accept any ballots from affected voters by Nov. 14 as long as they are mailed by Election Day. Since the error was discovered last week, many voters received an absentee ballot or opted to vote by another method, according to county officials. The rest will have a ballot overnighted to them.
Pennsylvania
Statewide: It is not still entirely clear which mail ballots will count and which will not, and experts say litigation over that question could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, potentially delaying or influencing the outcomes of tight races. On Nov. 1, in response to a lawsuit filed by Republicans, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court told counties not to count mail ballots that are returned by eligible voters on time but lack a date on the outer envelope. That ruling set off concern that voters who had already cast ballots would be disenfranchised. In some counties, activists have scrambled to notify voters with undated ballots in time for them to cast a replacement. Other counties lack any such ballot-curing process.
Seeking to ensure that all undated and incorrectly dated ballots eventually get counted, voting and civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit in federal court arguing that it would violate civil rights law to throw out those ballots. The date printed on the envelope of a mail ballot is a “meaningless technicality” that has no bearing on officials’ ability to judge whether the ballot has been cast on time by a qualified voter, the lawsuit says.