The states our reporters are watching for potential elections issues

Statewide: It is not still entirely clear which mail ballots will count and which will not, and experts say litigation over that question could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, potentially delaying or influencing the outcomes of tight races. On Nov. 1, in response to a lawsuit filed by Republicans, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court told counties not to count mail ballots that are returned by eligible voters on time but lack a date on the outer envelope. That ruling set off concern that voters who had already cast ballots would be disenfranchised. In some counties, activists have scrambled to notify voters with undated ballots in time for them to cast a replacement. Other counties lack any such ballot-curing process.