Tina Kotek fends off two challengers in Oregon gubernatorial race

The 2022 Midterm Elections

The latest: Control of Congress remains up for grabs as key House and Senate races remain unsettled. Follow our live coverage for the latest news and key race calls.

Election results: Find election results for your state or see key House and Senate races. But it may take weeks to get election results and know which party will control the Senate. Here’s where votes are still being counted.

What the results mean for 2024: A Republican Party red wave seems to be a ripple with Republicans on track to narrowly win control in the House and still at risk of falling short in the Senate. After a disappointing night, some longtime allies of former president Donald Trump are now encouraging him to delay a 2024 presidential announcement he had planned for next week .

What’s at stake: The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers.