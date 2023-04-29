DeSantis critical of China, hazy on Ukraine as he charts foreign policy path

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faced a Republican backlash this spring when he told Fox News that further U.S. entanglement with what he called a "territorial dispute" in Ukraine was not a "vital national security interest." As the criticism mounted, including from major donors, the potential 2024 presidential candidate quickly clarified that Russia had invaded and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal. But in a private conversation, the governor celebrated the controversy as a win, according to one conservative policy leader who met with him in Tallahassee.

“He said outside of D.C., his comments had been very well received and were very popular with donors,” said the person, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation. “That tells me he is not going to recalibrate.”

The Florida governor’s globe-trotting trip this week to Japan, South Korea, Israel and Britain only underscored that point. In multiple stops, DeSantis laid out a foreign policy vision that casts China as a new Cold War-level threat and suggested a recalibration of America’s military focus toward Asia. As for the land war in Europe, he has echoed former president Donald Trump’s call for European allies to shoulder more of the cost, while breaking with current U.S. leaders’ aversion to signaling interest in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The position sets him apart not just from the Biden administration but from much of the Republican foreign policy establishment and some of his potential rivals for the GOP nomination, such as former vice president Mike Pence and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, who have argued that U.S. support for Ukraine is an essential piece of the fight for freedom and maintaining influence around the world.

“If you look at where we are at this juncture in the 21st century, what the Soviet Union was to us, that’s really what China represents in terms of the threat to the free world,” DeSantis said during an interview with Nikkei Asia in Japan. “In many respects, the Chinese Communist Party is stronger than what the Soviet Union was, certainly economically.”

Unlike some fellow Republicans, DeSantis has stopped short of explicitly endorsing an isolationist view, and he has not yet put forward specific policies on a wide range of foreign policy issues likely to face the next president.

On Ukraine, his comments have placed DeSantis firmly within the foreign policy debate du jour in Washington over whether winning in Ukraine is critically important to deterring China or a distraction that makes an invasion of Taiwan more likely. That question was the subject of a formal debate on April 24 between Hudson Institute President John Walters and Elbridge Colby, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense during the Trump administration.

Colby, who argues that Ukraine has slowed the buildup in Asia to deter a Chinese attack on Taiwan, has praised DeSantis’s public comments as forward-thinking. Like DeSantis, who has crafted his politics in opposition to “an arrogant, stale and failed ruling class,” Colby argues that the debate over how to best counter China pits a new generation of foreign policy thinkers against an existing establishment.

“By a large margin the Republican primary vote seems very far from the GOP old guard on foreign policy,” Colby said in a statement to The Washington Post. “And the truth is that the voters’ views are actually closer to reality: China is the number one threat, dealing with it must be our true priority, and that means we can no longer waste our resources and willpower trying to constantly manage or control everything all over the globe.”

Those arguments have met stiff resistance from many longtime Republican foreign policy hands, who worry that the new thinking will eventually cede much of the world to America’s rivals such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who were recently caught on a hot mic talking together about driving “great changes unseen in a century.”

“The argument about Ukraine versus China comes down to a simple point: How can it benefit us standing up to Xi if we lose to Putin? How does it help deterrence in East Asia if an authoritarian wins an unprovoked aggressive war against a democracy?” said Randy Scheunemann, a top foreign policy adviser to the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). “I’m concerned that uber-realists are really just isolationists, and if they are willing to sell out Ukraine to Putin’s aggression, why wouldn’t they be willing to sell out Taiwan to Xi’s aggression?”

Other foreign policy observers note that DeSantis has been careful as he has positioned himself for the coming presidential primary battle. The governor has been critical of the failed democracy-promoting goals of the global war on terror launched by former president George W. Bush, citing his own experience as a Navy legal adviser in Iraq.

DeSantis has repeatedly avoided direct questions about whether U.S. forces should defend Taiwan if China invades, citing the current U.S. policy of supporting the defense of the island. Despite his criticisms of Ukraine policy, he has not explicitly ruled out supporting further U.S. funding for the conflict.

“The most convincing historical comparison I have heard on DeSantis is Nixon” said Hal Brands, a professor at Johns Hopkins University who worked at the Pentagon during the Obama administration. “He is very skilled politically. It’s not clear that he has deeply-rooted beliefs on foreign policy, but he is very adept at positioning himself at the leading edge of wherever the [conservative] movement is.

“The challenge that he faces — like everyone else — is that he is writing checks as a candidate that someone is going to try to cash when he becomes president. To his credit, he is trying to be careful on that.”

As a congressman, DeSantis served on House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he praised Trump’s outreach to Kim Jong Un in North Korea, argued that the United States should do more to avenge the deaths of U.S. diplomats in Benghazi, Libya, and opposed former president Barack Obama’s efforts to arm Syrian rebels.

He has been a vocal supporter of U.S. backing of Israel, repeatedly traveling to the country and criticizing Trump in 2017 when he delayed an eventual decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. He opposed the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran and its efforts to reopen relations with Cuba. He was a vocal critic of Venezuela’s leader Nicolás Maduro.

“I constantly hear people say Americans are war-weary, and I disagree with that. I think Americans are willing to do what it takes to defend our people and our nation,” he said in 2014 on the floor of the House, where he denounced “half measures.” “I think they are weary of a president that consistently proves himself unwilling to do what is necessary to win.”

After the Russian invasion of Crimea that same year, he voted to condemn Putin’s attack, urged Obama to provide lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine and voted to approve millions of dollars in assistance to the country.

Former GOP congressman Dave Trott of Michigan, now an independent, served with DeSantis on the Foreign Affairs Committee. He said he thinks DeSantis is trying to appeal to the GOP base by taking “a page from the same playbook” as Trump, who questioned the value of supporting NATO and, in Trott’s view, weakened the United States’ reputation for standing with its friends and allies.

“I do think he [DeSantis] will project a strong America, and if I was his advisers, that’s what I would be working on,” Trott added.

David Reaboi, a conservative writer who talks with DeSantis, calls the governor a “Jacksonian” on foreign policy — a politician in the mold of former president Andrew Jackson who believes in using force to achieve narrowly defined U.S. interests, not to spread democracy or simply better the world.

Reaboi is among a close-knit group of Florida-based conservative influencers whom DeSantis hosted last year for dinner at the governor’s mansion and, more recently, invited to a Palm Beach retreat alongside major donors and members of Congress. Some of those influencers are skeptical of U.S. involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They tend to embrace the idea that foreign policy has been hijacked by a disconnected and self-serving elite, an argument that also frames DeSantis’ crusades against liberal social issues.

One of the influencers courted by DeSantis, the former Newsmax host John Cardillo, has gone further than the governor in dismissing the concerns about Russian aggression. “Am I the only one who couldn’t care less if Russia invades Ukraine?” he once tweeted.

Jordan Schachtel, a writer who attended the mansion dinner, similarly derides what he calls the “D.C. uni-party narrative” on the war in Ukraine.

“Before committing to all of the noise coming out of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, it’s worth taking a few moments to check the premises of the people in charge,” he has argued.

DeSantis has drawn distinctions between Ukraine and Taiwan, calling the latter a “critical interest” for the United States and pointing to the singular threat he sees from China.

On China, Reaboi said he sees DeSantis breaking from many “establishment Republicans” who are just getting up to speed on the country’s threat and “still completely obsessed with Russia.”

Past presidential hopefuls have often centered their travels on Europe, sometimes focusing on Russia’s threat. In 2015, former Florida governor and soon-to-be candidate Jeb Bush went to Germany, Poland and Estonia to call for more U.S. boots on the ground in Central Europe, arguing that a tepid response to the aggression against Ukraine “only enables the bad behavior of Putin.”

DeSantis — whose overseas travel was part of a Florida trade mission — focused on state and economic issues as he finished out his trip in London, according to readouts from participants, discussing “bilateral economic cooperation” with the U.K. foreign secretary and joining the trade secretary for a gathering with dozens of business leaders. The events were closed to media.

He started the trip in Asia, where he met publicly with Japan’s prime minister and applauded the country’s defense buildup. “We understand it’s a tough neighborhood out here,” DeSantis said. At a news conference later in Jerusalem, he turned his focus to the Middle East and the threat of Iran.

“What we don’t want to see is, you have the Chinese coming in and trying to broker a rapprochement between the Saudis and the Iranians. … The fact that that would even happen shows you that we’re not doing what we need to do as Americans,” DeSantis said.

Knowles reported from Jerusalem and London.

