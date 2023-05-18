DeSantis plans to officially enter presidential race next week

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to officially enter the 2024 presidential race next week, as the Republican gathers top fundraisers in Miami, according to two people familiar with the plans.
Representatives for DeSantis’s political team declined to comment.
DeSantis is also expected to hold an event launching his candidacy in Dunedin, Fla., his hometown, according to one of the people familiar with the plans and another familiar with the kickoff gathering. That event is expected to take place after Memorial Day, according to the first person.
The people familiar with the plans spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe plans that had not been announced publicly. The Wall Street Journal first reported Wednesday evening that DeSantis plans to enter the race next week.
Doubts about DeSantis’s presidential prospects have grown in recent months as Trump has surged in national polls of the GOP race and attacked DeSantis, and as some donors have voiced concerns about the governor’s policy moves. But the governor has rebuilt some momentum over the past week, rolling out large slates of endorsements from state lawmakers in Iowa, New Hampshire and Florida.
DeSantis’s team is gathering donors at a Four Seasons hotel in Miami from May 24 to 26 for a gathering expected to start raising money for a presidential campaign, people familiar with the event said.
A super PAC supporting DeSantis has already been running ads and organizing in key states. DeSantis has been traveling to early nominating states including Iowa, the first-in-the-nation GOP caucus state where he spoke at several events on Saturday.
“Governing is not about building a brand or talking on social media and virtue signaling,” he said. “It’s ultimately about winning and about producing results.”
