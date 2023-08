DES MOINES — All but one Republican candidate for president will head to Iowa in the next 10 days for one of the state’s most famous political traditions: the Iowa State Fair.

The event — one of the largest state fairs in the country — allows presidential hopefuls to meet directly with key voters in the party’s first-in-the-nation caucus state. Candidates are tested on their ability to field questions from supporters, dozens of reporters and even hecklers who follow them as they sample fair-food staples and meet with state elected officials.