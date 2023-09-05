9 things to watch as the 2024 presidential campaign heats up

Some thought the weight of former president Donald Trump’s four indictments would sink his candidacy. Instead, his legal problems have often produced a rush of small-dollar donations, and have coincided with spikes in his polling numbers in the Republican primary race. To inoculate himself against the many criminal charges he is facing, Trump has argued that the justice system is corrupt and is being weaponized by his Democratic opponents, even as prosecutors say they are acting based on the law. Trump has shown an ability to rally his base behind that argument, and in a sign of its potency, some of his Republican rivals have echoed his claims. But some GOP voters have expressed anxiety about whether courtroom rehashings next year of Trump’s conduct will further alienate independents and swing voters, raising concern about his electability in a potential rematch against President Biden. How Republican opinions settle in Iowa, where the first nominating contest will take place on Jan. 15, will be especially crucial.