9 things to watch as the 2024 presidential campaign heats up

September 5, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. EDT
Labor Day marks the unofficial kickoff of the fall campaign season, a time when voters return to their routines and start to pay more attention to the presidential race. Here are nine key things to watch as the contest heats up.

1

Will Trump’s legal troubles catch up to him politically?

Some thought the weight of former president Donald Trump’s four indictments would sink his candidacy. Instead, his legal problems have often produced a rush of small-dollar donations, and have coincided with spikes in his polling numbers in the Republican primary race. To inoculate himself against the many criminal charges he is facing, Trump has argued that the justice system is corrupt and is being weaponized by his Democratic opponents, even as prosecutors say they are acting based on the law. Trump has shown an ability to rally his base behind that argument, and in a sign of its potency, some of his Republican rivals have echoed his claims. But some GOP voters have expressed anxiety about whether courtroom rehashings next year of Trump’s conduct will further alienate independents and swing voters, raising concern about his electability in a potential rematch against President Biden. How Republican opinions settle in Iowa, where the first nominating contest will take place on Jan. 15, will be especially crucial.

2

Can DeSantis ever close the gap with Trump?

In the eyes of many Republicans earlier this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was supposed to be the candidate Trump feared most and the one who would emerge as a formidable rival for the GOP nomination. But DeSantis’s deep Rolodex of donors and the millions spent to elevate his candidacy haven’t compensated for his lackluster political instincts, his sometimes awkward interactions with voters and his struggle to find a message that will persuade Republicans to abandon the former president. After three campaign resets, his allies say he’s hitting his stride, but there is scant evidence so far as he sits in a distant second behind Trump and others seek to replace him in that position. No candidate faces greater pressure to turn things around in the coming weeks. If he doesn’t show progress soon, the donors he is reliant on to sustain his sprawling operation could soon look elsewhere.

3

Will Ramaswamy crash under greater scrutiny?

A political newcomer bursts on the scene virtually every presidential cycle, dazzling crowds with inventive messaging while railing against career politicians who have disappointed voters. Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur, is the latest to try that approach. But he hasn’t climbed out of the single digits, and scrutiny of his shifting and inconsistent positions is intensifying, as are attacks from rivals such as former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and former vice president Mike Pence. While he is wealthy enough to fund his own campaign, he has yet to offer a rationale that resonates with wide swaths of Republicans for how he can at once be the strongest Trump defender in the field and still defeat the former president.

4

Can Haley’s general-election pitch break through?

Haley was a standout performer in the first GOP presidential debate as she attacked Ramaswamy for vowing to scale back U.S. aid to Ukraine and Israel, contrasting her extensive foreign policy experience as a former U.N. ambassador with what she framed as his naiveté. She positioned herself to appeal to a general-election audience by arguing that there’s no national consensus on abortion and by blaming both parties for increasing the national debt. She made a case that Trump might be too busy in the courtroom to wage a winning campaign against Biden. The result was that Haley emerged with buzz and a major boost to her campaign coffers, but she must now show high-dollar donors she can capitalize on that post-debate interest and build out an operation that would make her the strongest alternative to Trump. With some polls showing that Republicans see Trump as the most electable candidate, and with other issues at the center of the race, it’s far from clear that Haley’s long-shot bid will find any sustained traction.

5

Will an anti-Trump effort ever take shape?

A recurring frustration for Republican strategists urging the party to move on from Trump is that many lines of attack simply haven’t worked. The former president’s early reputation as “Teflon Don” has stuck in part because his supporters see him as the leader of a movement, rather than a party, and see other candidates as Trump imitators who aren’t worthy of their support. The difficulty in mapping out a plan to defeat him has kept many major donors on the sidelines. Win it Back, a new super PAC with ties to the Club for Growth, has been airing TV commercials in Iowa and South Carolina, including spots featuring onetime Trump supporters who now question his electability and his impact on Republican election losses last year. But the major coordinated effort once imagined by anti-Trump forces has yet to materialize. And Trump’s dominance in polling in the Republican race has only grown this year.

6

Will the GOP field shrink? And by how much?

Trump has been the biggest beneficiary of the large GOP field, just as he was in 2016. Without a dominant challenger, lower-tier candidates have split the non-Trump vote, and a significant portion of the Republican electorate remains undecided. The best scenario for a Trump opponent is to make it a two-person race as lower-polling candidates drop out — reducing distractions and allowing anti-Trump donors and voters to consolidate behind the most viable contender. Some elected leaders such as New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu have vowed to publicly pressure candidates who don’t have a chance to bow out so that consolidation can happen. But in this new realm where a few major donors can keep a candidate alive by boosting an allied super PAC, there’s no guarantee that any of these contenders will stand down. A field that shrinks rapidly before the Iowa caucuses could boost efforts to stop Trump. One that stays large could lead to a replay of the last open GOP primary.

7

Will Trump ever step onto the debate stage?

The dynamics of the GOP nomination fight have been essentially static for months, with the former president remaining the polling leader as he faces legal troubles and as millions of dollars are spent to weaken him. Maintaining an average lead of about 40 points, Trump has said he sees no reason to step onto the debate stage, depriving his adversaries of the chance to show how they would take him on. But it remains to be seen how long he can resist the spotlight, especially if they sharpen their attacks against him.

8

Does Biden get another primary challenger?

No strong Democratic challenger to Biden has emerged despite deep concerns in polling about his mental sharpness and physical health at age 80, as well as slipping approval ratings even among past supporters. In interviews throughout this year, Democratic voters have expressed reluctance about having him as their standard-bearer. That has forced the party to galvanize their backers with warnings about the views of Trump and his GOP opponents and what might happen if Republicans retake the White House. Biden has not engaged with Democratic rivals such as self-help author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a lawyer and vaccine critic who has made some false claims. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota flirted with a run as he urged Biden to “pass the torch, open the stage.” But no one has acted on his entreaties for an alternative, and the window to do so is closing because of ballot-qualification requirements.

9

Could a surprise late entrant shake up the GOP race?

DeSantis’s failure to meet expectations has increased the desire among donors for a late entrant to the Republican race such as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who notched the first statewide victory for his party in Virginia since 2009. The state bars governors from serving consecutive terms, but Youngkin insists he will not publicly address his political aspirations until after Virginia’s legislative elections in early November. Still, the former private equity executive continues to generate 2024 buzz as he meets with megadonors in Manhattan and the Hamptons. He would have to make a decision soon because the deadlines to qualify for the ballot in key primary states such as Nevada and South Carolina are coming up this month, with those in many other states soon to follow.

