9 things to watch as the 2024 presidential campaign heats up

Haley was a standout performer in the first GOP presidential debate as she attacked Ramaswamy for vowing to scale back U.S. aid to Ukraine and Israel, contrasting her extensive foreign policy experience as a former U.N. ambassador with what she framed as his naiveté. She positioned herself to appeal to a general-election audience by arguing that there’s no national consensus on abortion and by blaming both parties for increasing the national debt. She made a case that Trump might be too busy in the courtroom to wage a winning campaign against Biden. The result was that Haley emerged with buzz and a major boost to her campaign coffers, but she must now show high-dollar donors she can capitalize on that post-debate interest and build out an operation that would make her the strongest alternative to Trump. With some polls showing that Republicans see Trump as the most electable candidate, and with other issues at the center of the race, it’s far from clear that Haley’s long-shot bid will find any sustained traction.