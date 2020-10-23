Trailing in the polls, the president lashes out, while Biden drills down on virus.
LIVE UPDATES
- 6:30PMTrump rally contains racially incendiary comments
- 4:17PMBiden campaign creates TrumpCovidPlan.com website that opens to a nonexistent page
- 3:47PMBiden slams Trump on pandemic: ‘If this is success, what’s a failure look like?’
- 2:56PMMadison Cawthorn, GOP House candidate, calls racist smear a ‘syntax error’
- 2:46PMNon-matching signatures can’t disqualify mail ballots in Pennsylvania, state high court rules
- 2:09PMRepublicans hold narrow leads in Montana in races for Senate and president
- 1:53PMTrump’s campaign cancels ads in key states for the last two weeks
- 1:48PMPence in Ohio seizes on Biden’s comments about the oil industry
National polling average
Biden is leading (+9) the national polling average.
Biden
52%
Trump
43%
Average of national polls since Oct. 12 that meet Washington Post standards for transparency and quality. Includes polls by Economist-YouGov, NBC-WSJ, PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist, SurveyMonkey-Tableau and Quinnipiac University.
WASHINGTON POST-ABC NEWS POLL
North CarolinaOct. 12-17
The latest Post-ABC News poll in North Carolina is close, with neither Trump nor Biden holding a clear advantage.
Biden
49%
Trump
48%
Washington Post-ABC News poll among 646 North Carolina likely voters with an error margin of +/- 4.5 percentage points.
At a drive-in rally for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, Obama denounced his successor’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and said he was unable to even “protect himself” from covid-19.
Your election guide
More election news
Play Video
President Trump cast his ballot in the 2020 election at Palm Beach County Main Library on Oct. 24. Early voting began in Florida earlier in the week.
The Fix’s Amber Phillips analyzes the final presidential debate and whether it changed the trajectory of the 2020 presidential campaign.
In the 13 most contested races, Democratic candidates are spending $200 million in the final five weeks of the campaign. Republicans are spending just $106 million.