The second and final debate was held in Nashville on Thursday night.

Second Trump-Biden debate has fewer interruptions but more counterpunches

Trailing in the polls, the president lashes out, while Biden drills down on virus.
By Toluse Olorunnipa, Amy B Wang and Josh Dawsey

America in Line: Long before Election Day, voters across the country have been lining up to cast their ballots.

By Arelis R. Hernández
Biden to focus on the coronavirus; Trump seeking to shore up support in Florida

National polling average

Biden is leading (+9) the national polling average.

Illustration of Joe Biden

Biden

52%

Trump

43%

Illustration of Donald Trump

Average of national polls since Oct. 12 that meet Washington Post standards for transparency and quality. Includes polls by Economist-YouGov, NBC-WSJ, PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist, SurveyMonkey-Tableau and Quinnipiac University.

WASHINGTON POST-ABC NEWS POLL

North CarolinaOct. 12-17

The latest Post-ABC News poll in North Carolina is close, with neither Trump nor Biden holding a clear advantage.

Illustration of Joe Biden

Biden

49%

Trump

48%

Illustration of Donald Trump

Washington Post-ABC News poll among 646 North Carolina likely voters with an error margin of +/- 4.5 percentage points.

Find out all the rules around voting by mail or in person, on Election Day or before, in your state.

Lots of rules have changed in 2020

Many states have expanded the use of mail-in, or absentee, ballots.

Obama delivers blazing critique of Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

At a drive-in rally for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, Obama denounced his successor’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and said he was unable to even “protect himself” from covid-19.
By David Nakamura
America’s Political GeographyThe 2020 election may see the highest turnout in decades, and the electoral map is the largest in a long time.

The 50 political states of America 

By David Weigel and Lauren Tierney
Key swing state

Wisconsin

Key swing state

Florida

Key swing state

Pennsylvania

Key swing state

Michigan

Trump votes 'for a guy named Trump' in Florida

President Trump cast his ballot in the 2020 election at Palm Beach County Main Library on Oct. 24. Early voting began in Florida earlier in the week.
By The Washington Post

Trump tries to close the gap at the final debate | The 2020 Fix

The Fix’s Amber Phillips analyzes the final presidential debate and whether it changed the trajectory of the 2020 presidential campaign.
By Blair Guild and JM Rieger

5 crucial questions with 10 days to go until Election Day

By Aaron Blake

Democrats capitalize on ‘fundraging’ to dominate GOP Senate candidates on the airwaves

In the 13 most contested races, Democratic candidates are spending $200 million in the final five weeks of the campaign. Republicans are spending just $106 million.
By Paul Kane

He’s a former QAnon believer. He doesn’t want to tell his story, but thinks it might help.

By Travis M. Andrews

Mispronouncing ‘Kamala’: Accident or message?

By Chelsea Janes

Insisting that the Hunter Biden laptop is fake is a trap. So is insisting that it’s real.

By Thomas Rid