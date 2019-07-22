Her time as a prosecutor in Minnesota Klobuchar declined to go after police involved in fatal encounters with black men

A complicated inheritance from her father He was a Midwestern celebrity journalist, a man of the people and a fiery alcoholic who needed her help

For Sen. Amy Klobuchar, anonymity wounds again: She’s not the loudest or the most combative, and she’s not the only centrist.

The senator easily won reelection in 2018 in Minnesota, a state Donald Trump narrowly lost in 2016, and is selling herself to voters as a pragmatic Midwesterner who can get things done. She has been dogged by news reports that she is an exceptionally difficult boss; she describes herself as having “high expectations.” Klobuchar, 59, has voted with Trump more often than many of the other senators running for president, a record that she touts as bipartisan and seeking solutions. She points to her success in both urban and rural parts of her state as a sign of her broad appeal.

Climate change A co-sponsor of Green New Deal legislation, Klobuchar supports a federal carbon-pricing mechanism. She thinks the United States should rejoin the Paris climate agreement and strengthen its targets. She favors eliminating federal subsidies for fossil fuels. See all candidates

Education Klobuchar says she wants to propose a “historic investment” in U.S. public schools to boost teacher pay and help kids in underperforming schools. She supports universal pre-K that is free for low-income families. She said she wants to make community college and technical schools tuition-free and to let students refinance loans at lower rates. See all candidates

Foreign policy Klobuchar says she’d “invest in diplomacy” and restore funding for diplomacy and foreign assistance. She says she’d sanction Russia for “election interference and other aggressive actions.” Klobuchar said she would want U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by the end of her first term. She is also open to imposing tariffs on China. See all candidates

Government Klobuchar said she’s open to a number of changes, including eliminating the electoral college and ending the Senate filibuster. She has introduced legislation that would create automatic voter registration. See all candidates

Health care Klobuchar has embraced legislation that would create a public health-care option on state insurance marketplaces that expands Medicare or Medicaid. She also co-sponsored a bill that would lower the Medicare eligibility age to 50. Informed by her father’s alcoholism, Klobuchar says she would work to make sure that those with substance abuse and mental health issues can receive proper help. See all candidates