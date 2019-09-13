Who is that guy? Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign draws crowds, money and an expected spot on the Democratic debate stage.: An outsider has been a somewhat below-the-radar phenomenon, with help from social media and podcasts.

Yang is running on a platform to provide a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for every American adult. An entrepreneur and tech industry veteran, Yang, 44, says e wants to protect the nation from the impending dangers he sees in automation. He has a prominent online following — and has surprised the many who doubted his long-shot run by ticking upward in the polls, qualifying for the third and fourth Democratic presidential debates.

Climate change Yang's climate plan looks to set incentives for private companies and entrepreneurs to reduce emissions and contribute to renewable technology. He has applauded "the vision and the ambition" of the Green New Deal and called for a carbon tax; he has also stressed the importance of ending tax breaks for the fossil fuel industry. He supports building more nuclear power plants, saying on his campaign website that he wants to "work to make it easier for new nuclear plants to open up in appropriate areas." Yang says that the United States should rejoin the Paris climate deal but that it doesn't go far enough in emissions reduction.

Education Yang has proposals he says would keep down the cost of higher education, including rules on administrator-student ratios and maximum annual increase in costs. He also proposes the creation of a new university in Ohio, funded by a portion of large university endowments. Yang said he would work with states to improve teacher pay.

Foreign policy Yang supports pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan but wouldn't commit to having them out by the end of his first term. He's open to engaging with Syria and North Korea. Yang said he would consider keeping some tariffs on China, "limited to targeting areas of bad acting, such as intellectual property theft." He also said he'd rejoin the Iran nuclear deal and then negotiate a longer-term agreement.

Government Although Yang supports keeping the electoral college, he also calls for implementing ranked-choice voting, which lets voters number their choices and demands a majority, not just a plurality, from a winner. He's open to eliminating the legislative filibuster in the Senate and to changing the makeup of the Supreme Court.

Health care Yang has called for a single-payer system to provide universal coverage, either by expanding Medicare or creating a new system. Although he would not eliminate private insurance, he expects a public option to out-compete companies. Under a government-run plan, Yang would allow undocumented immigrants who are on a path to citizenship to be covered. He also supports granting Medicare the same drug-price-bargaining powers that Medicaid has.