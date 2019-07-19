A look at the financial backing of his early runs Several of El Paso’s richest business moguls donated to and raised money for his first political bids

Beto O’Rourke restarts presidential campaign with a bleak verdict on a nation filled with ‘too many guns’: After a mass shooting in his hometown, a candidate says he can’t go back to running the way he was.

O’Rourke represented an El Paso-area congressional district for three terms before mounting a challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz (R) that was unsuccessful but garnered him nationwide attention. O’Rourke, 47, has struck back against President Trump’s negative portrayals of the U.S.-Mexico border and called for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. After a mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22, carried out by a suspect who said he was targeting “Mexicans,” O’Rourke decried anti-immigrant rhetoric and called for strict gun measures, including a mandatory buyback program for assault weapons.

Climate change O'Rourke says he supports the Green New Deal's ambition and has proposed his own plan that would get the United States to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and by 2030 on federal land. Under his plan, the government would spend $5 trillion to update infrastructure and get more zero-emission vehicles on the road. He also says he'd reenter the United States in the Paris climate agreement.

Education O'Rourke supports providing free community college and making the first two years of state or technical college free as well. He is calling for more grants to help "keep tuition stable" and help students avoid heavy debt. O'Rourke also supports more help with refinancing private student loans at lower rates and forgiving more student debt for those in public-interest jobs. For public schools, he said he supports a free universal pre-K program, higher teacher pay and using federal money to close funding gaps.

Foreign policy O'Rourke wants the "forever wars" in Iraq and Afghanistan to conclude, saying U.S. troops would be out of Afghanistan by the end of his first term. He said he would not reopen diplomatic relations with Syria or meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without conditions being met. O'Rourke's campaign said he would reinforce U.S. NATO commitments and invest in cybersecurity. He also would seek to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.

Government O'Rourke supports eliminating the electoral college and is open to other structural changes, such as doing away with the Senate filibuster and changing the makeup of the Supreme Court or the tenure of justices. He told The Post that he supports an Election Day holiday and other voting convenience measures, such as mail-in ballots.

Health care O'Rourke has backed a bill that would extend Medicare without eliminating private insurance. He said he supports allowing people ages 50 to 64 to buy into Medicare.