Chris Christie
Republican candidate
- Birth date: Sept. 6, 1962 (age 60)
- Birthplace: Newark
- Party: Republican
- Spouse: Mary Pat Christie
- Alma mater: University of Delaware (B.A.), Seton Hall University School of Law (J.D.)
- Former offices: Chair, President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis; New Jersey governor; 2016 presidential candidate; U.S. attorney for the district of New Jersey
The ex-New Jersey governor is running against his former ally Donald Trump by throwing his hat into the presidential ring. A 2016 presidential candidate, Christie dropped out and endorsed Trump but they soon fell out. His 2024 strategy seems centered on the early primary state of New Hampshire, where independents can vote in the intraparty contest. He is already aggressively taking on Trump, blaming him for the GOP’s poor performance in the 2022 midterms, calling him a “puppet of Putin” and saying he would never back him again. Christie is also staking out more moderate ground on abortion rights than the other GOP contenders.
This page is part of a series on 2024 presidential candidates.
