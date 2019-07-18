Cory Booker and the Orthodox rabbi were like brothers. Now they don’t speak.: A bond that bridged racial and religious divides collapsed in an increasingly divided country.

Booker, a senator from New Jersey who had been one of the country’s best-known mayors when he led Newark, has presented himself as a candidate of hope and optimism who wants to help heal the country. Booker, 50, was the subject of a documentary about his unsuccessful first run for mayor in 2002, a job he won four years later before heading to the Senate in 2013. He has established himself as a business-friendly liberal, although he has distanced himself from some of his former Wall Street and Silicon Valley ties. On the campaign trail, he draws on the story of his family integrating a suburban neighborhood in the face of opposition and his current residence in the inner city.

Climate change Booker talks about "environmental justice," making sure that all communities have access to clean water and air. He sponsored Green New Deal legislation and said he would immediately rejoin the Paris climate agreement and push both the United States and other countries to decarbonize more quickly. He calls for carbon-free electricity by 2030 and investment in research and commercialization of new technology. Booker supports a ban on fracking and the development of advanced nuclear reactors.

Education In the Newark city council, Booker was an advocate of providing taxpayer-funded vouchers to pay for private schools, a movement that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos supports. He has moved away from that stance and separated himself from DeVos, opposing her nomination in 2017. Booker now calls for universal early childhood education, increased teacher pay and investment in low-performing school districts. He has also proposed greater investment in historically black colleges and universities and helping lower the student debt load.

Foreign policy Booker says he wants to strengthen ties with allies and rely on diplomacy. He supports cutting the defense budget. Booker declined to set a firm timetable for withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan but said he wants to ensure "we do it expeditiously, we do it safely, to not create a vacuum that's ultimately going to destabilize the Middle East and perhaps create the environment for terrorism and for extremism to threaten our nation." He would not continue President Trump's policy of meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un and called for Syria's Bashar al-Assad to leave office.

Government The senator has said the electoral college should be eliminated in favor of the popular vote. He also has said he's open to considering term limits for Supreme Court justices.

Health care Booker co-sponsored Sen. Bernie Sanders's Medicare-for-all bill but has said he wouldn't do away with private health insurance. He has backed proposals to lower Medicare's eligibility age to 50 and to create a Medicaid-based public health-care option on state insurance marketplaces. Booker says he'd allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and penalize drug companies that inflate drug prices. He stresses the need for increased access to long-term care, particularly for elderly Americans.