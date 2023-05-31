Donald Trump
Republican candidate
- Birth date: June 14, 1946 (age 76)
- Birthplace: Queens
- Party: Republican
- Alma mater: Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania (B.S.)
- Spouse: Melania Trump
- Former office/professions: U.S. president; Trump Organization president; author, “The Art of the Deal”; host, “The Apprentice”
Trump is the first sitting or former U.S. president to be indicted (by the Manhattan district attorney on charges he illegally paid hush money to cover up an alleged affair with an adult-film actress). But that might not be the only legal charge he faces while running again for president: He is entangled in five other state and federal probes on topics ranging from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot to a defamation charge brought by a former magazine writer over allegations Trump denies that he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s. Nonetheless, Trump still has a strong hold over the GOP primary electorate and is leading in most early polls of the 2024 Republican race. But polls also show a rematch with Biden in the general election would be close.
This page is part of a series on 2024 presidential candidates.
Series produced by Matthew Callahan, Megan Griffith-Greene, Candace Mitchell, Christine Nguyen, Tyler Remmel, Erik Reyna, Virginia Singarayar, Ashlyn Still, Kevin Uhrmacher, Audrey Valbuena and Rachel Van DongenEmail us feedbackElection 2024 news