Doug Burgum
Republican candidate
- Birth date: Aug. 1, 1956 (age 66)
- Birthplace: Arthur, N.D.
- Party: Republican
- Spouse: Kathryn Burgum
- Alma mater: North Dakota State University (B.S.); Stanford University (M.B.A.)
- Current office: North Dakota governor
- Former offices: Arthur Ventures co-founder; Kilbourne Group founder; Great Plains Software CEO; member, board of directors, Arthur Companies Inc.
A wealthy tech entrepreneur, Burgum won a three-way race for governor in 2016 with almost 77 percent of the vote. He thinks he can bring a businessman’s and Midwesterner’s sensibility to the GOP presidential contest as a native of a 300-person town where his family ran a grain elevator business. He argues he has always been “underestimated” and that there is no one in the race who appeals to the 60 percent of Americans he calls the “silent majority.” He signed a near-total abortion ban as governor.
