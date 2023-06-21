Francis Suarez
Republican candidate
- Birthplace: Miami
- Party: Republican
- Spouse: Gloria Fonts Suarez
- Alma mater: Florida International University (B.A.); University of Florida (J.D.)
- Current office: Mayor, Miami; attorney, Greenspoon Marder
- Former offices: Commissioner, Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners
Suarez is a Cuban American who was twice elected as a Republican to lead Miami. The son of a former Miami mayor, he says he’s running a different kind of campaign, designed to unify and help create a brand of GOP politics that can triumph in general elections. He notes he is the only Hispanic running for president as a major candidate from either party. He has said he didn’t vote for Donald Trump for president in 2020.
This page is part of a series on 2024 presidential candidates.
You asked: Is there any legal outcome that could bar Trump from running?
May 8, 2023
You asked: Where do 2024 GOP hopefuls stand on Ukraine?
May 8, 2023
Series produced by Matthew Callahan, Megan Griffith-Greene, Anne Kenderdine, Candace Mitchell, Christine Nguyen, Tyler Remmel, Erik Reyna, Virginia Singarayar, Ashlyn Still, Kevin Uhrmacher, Audrey Valbuena and Rachel Van DongenEmail us feedbackElection 2024 news