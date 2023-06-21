Francis Suarez

Republican candidate

  • Birthplace: Miami
  • Party: Republican
  • Spouse: Gloria Fonts Suarez
  • Alma mater: Florida International University (B.A.); University of Florida (J.D.)
  • Current office: Mayor, Miami; attorney, Greenspoon Marder
  • Former offices: Commissioner, Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners

Suarez is a Cuban American who was twice elected as a Republican to lead Miami. The son of a former Miami mayor, he says he’s running a different kind of campaign, designed to unify and help create a brand of GOP politics that can triumph in general elections. He notes he is the only Hispanic running for president as a major candidate from either party. He has said he didn’t vote for Donald Trump for president in 2020.

Watch now
What you need to know about Francis Suarez
(Blair Guild/The Washington Post)
