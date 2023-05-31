Joe Biden
Democratic candidate
- Birth date: Nov. 20, 1942 (age 80)
- Birthplace: Scranton, Pa.
- Party: Democrat
- Spouse: Jill Biden
- Alma mater: University of Delaware (B.A); Syracuse Law School (J.D.)
- Current office: U.S. president
- Former offices: U.S. vice president; U.S. senator from Delaware; congressman from Delaware
Despite facing low approval ratings and a shaky U.S. economy, President Biden has managed to fend off a major primary challenge in his quest for a second White House term. He’s done that primarily by assuaging his left flank and passing major legislation on climate change, economic relief, prescription drugs, infrastructure and other matters, as well as rallying a global coalition against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden will face a pitched general election battle, however: possibly a rematch against former president Donald Trump.
This page is part of a series on 2024 presidential candidates.
