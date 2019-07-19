Election 2020

Portrait of Joe Biden

Joe Biden

Democratic candidate

The former vice president has centered his third presidential run on his vow to oust President Trump. He began his campaign with a video that start with the words “Charlottesville, Virginia,” alluding to the white supremacist violence there as a way of drawing attention to the division and violence he says has racked the country under the current president. In September, Biden’s name became part of the House’s impeachment inquiry of Trump, who acknowledged asking the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter. Neither Biden nor his son has been accused of wrongdoing.

As Biden and his family face heightened scrutiny, the former vice president has struggled to maintain a lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has steadily climbed in the polls. Biden, 76, has been a force in Democratic politics for nearly five decades, representing Delaware in the Senate for 36 years before serving two terms under President Barack Obama. His long history has forged connections with voters and prompted criticism of his past, including his positions on crime legislation, his interactions with women and his tendency to make gaffes on the national stage.