John Delaney

Democratic candidate

Delaney, the first candidate in the race, is a 56-year-old former congressman from Maryland who is running on a platform that includes an expanded national service program similar to AmeriCorps and on cuts to the national debt. He was one of the wealthiest members of Congress, with an estimated net worth of more than $90 million, and has spent heavily on his own races.