John Delaney
Democratic candidate
Delaney, the first candidate in the race, is a 56-year-old former congressman from Maryland who is running on a platform that includes an expanded national service program similar to AmeriCorps and on cuts to the national debt. He was one of the wealthiest members of Congress, with an estimated net worth of more than $90 million, and has spent heavily on his own races.
Climate change
He calls the Green New Deal unrealistic and has proposed a plan that includes a carbon price and technology for carbon capture, using money from ending fossil fuel subsidies. Delaney does support rejoining the Paris climate deal and making targets stronger.
Democracy
Delaney supports an 18-year term limit for Supreme Court justices. He backs making Election Day a national holiday and instituting automatic voter registration. He does not want to eliminate the electoral college or the Senate filibuster.
Health care
Delaney supports universal health care and has proposed a system that wouldn't touch Medicare but would create a new public plan for those younger than 65 that would allow them to buy supplemental private insurance. He does not support covering undocumented immigrants with government-run health care.
Immigration
Delaney says "smart" border security can include "technology, personnel and physical barriers where experts deem necessary." He believes enforcement should focus on "individuals who are identified national security threats and convicted criminals."