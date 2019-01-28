Election 2020

Portrait of Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris

Democratic candidate

Harris rose rapidly in California politics, from San Francisco district attorney to California attorney general to U.S. senator. Democrats celebrated her sharp questions for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh during his emotional 2018 confirmation process, but many are skeptical of her record as attorney general — which included defending California’s death penalty and advocating for a controversial truancy policy. Harris, 54, would become the first woman, the first person of Asian heritage and the first black woman to be president.

In a primary field chock full of big ideas, Harris hopes her “3 a.m. agenda” will show middle-class Americans that she is the one they can count on to deliver results. Her poll numbers rose after the first Democratic presidential debate, in which she confronted former vice president Joe Biden about his record on race, segregation and school busing. Since then, she has fallen back. Harris is now investing heavily in Iowa, hoping for a strong performance there in February.