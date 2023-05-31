Marianne Williamson
Democratic candidate
- Birth date: July 8, 1952 (age 70)
- Birthplace: Houston
- Party: Democrat
- Marital status: Divorced
- Alma mater: Studied theater and philosophy for two years at Pomona College
- Profession: 2020 presidential candidate; speaker; author, “A Woman’s Worth”; “A Return to Love”; “A Politics of Love”; founder, Project Angel Food, the Peace Alliance, Los Angeles and Manhattan Centers for Living
Self-help author and activist Williamson is back for a second shot at the Democratic presidential nomination after her failed 2020 bid. She says President Biden isn’t acting urgently enough to pull people out of economic distress and announced her plans for “universal health care, tuition-free higher education, paid family leave, free child care and a higher minimum wage.” She wants a 30 percent cut in Defense Department spending and to establish a Peace Department. Williamson may have a hard time making the national stage; the Democratic National Committee plans to support Biden and hasn’t committed to intraparty debates.
This page is part of a series on 2024 presidential candidates.
Series produced by Matthew Callahan, Megan Griffith-Greene, Candace Mitchell, Christine Nguyen, Tyler Remmel, Erik Reyna, Virginia Singarayar, Ashlyn Still, Kevin Uhrmacher, Audrey Valbuena and Rachel Van DongenEmail us feedbackElection 2024 news