Election 2020

Portrait of Michael Bennet

Michael Bennet

Democratic candidate

Bennet, 54, has represented Colorado in the Senate since 2009 after stints as superintendent of Denver Public Schools, as an investment adviser and at the Justice Department. The month before his May candidacy announcement, he said he had prostate cancer. He later reported that surgery was successful and that he didn’t require further treatment. Bennet emphasized his record of bipartisan legislation and said he’d focus on health care, economic mobility and the “need to restore integrity to our government.”