Michael Bennet
Democratic candidate
Bennet, 54, has represented Colorado in the Senate since 2009 after stints as superintendent of Denver Public Schools, as an investment adviser and at the Justice Department. The month before his May candidacy announcement, he said he had prostate cancer. He later reported that surgery was successful and that he didn’t require further treatment. Bennet emphasized his record of bipartisan legislation and said he’d focus on health care, economic mobility and the “need to restore integrity to our government.”
Climate change
Bennet's plan to combat climate change laks many specific policies but calls for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or earlier. He thinks the United States should immediately reenter the Paris climate agreement. Bennet supports the use of "advanced nuclear' power and wants to eliminate many federal fossil fuel subsidies, using the money saved to "offer retrofits and access to zero-emission energy like community solar" for struggling families.
Government
Bennet called the electoral college "outdated" and said it should be eliminated. He decried adding justices to the Supreme Court but was open to the idea of term limits for justices.
Health care
Bennet has introduced legislation that would create a public option for health insurance, letting people buy into a version of Medicare. The bill also would let the federal government negotiate prescription drug prices. He does not think private insurance should be eliminated.
Immigration
Bennet in 2013 was a member of the Senate's Gang of Eight, which pitched "a tough, but fair, path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the shadows," his congressional website says. He also signed onto a letter opposing President Trump's foreign aid cuts to Central American countries in April.